Today's Teen for May 28

Name: Antonio Troyer

School: LakeView Technology Academy

Nickname: Tony

Parents: Dean and Peggy Troyer of Trevor

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is when I went to the gym with some of my friends from Lakeview for the first time.

Most influential teacher: Kristi Koschkee in AP Language; Koschkee is a teacher who has always had faith in me and has always wanted the best for me. She is a great teacher who is passionate about what she teaches.

School activities/clubs: Environmental Club, National Honor Society

School athletics: Hockey

School offices held: Environmental Club Treasurer; National Honor Society Secretary

Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Distinction

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Lifting

College choice: UW Madison

Intended major/field of study: Biochemistry

Role model: Ty Andreoli

Three words that best describe my role model: A great guy

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I’m not too sure what I want to do but I want to make the world a better place.

