Today's Teen for May 28

Name: Antonio Troyer
School: LakeView Technology Academy
Nickname: Tony
Parents: Dean and Peggy Troyer of Trevor
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is when I went to the gym with some of my friends from Lakeview for the first time.
Most influential teacher: Kristi Koschkee in AP Language; Koschkee is a teacher who has always had faith in me and has always wanted the best for me. She is a great teacher who is passionate about what she teaches.
School activities/clubs: Environmental Club, National Honor Society
School athletics: Hockey
School offices held: Environmental Club Treasurer; National Honor Society Secretary
People are also reading…
Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Distinction
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Lifting
College choice: UW Madison
Intended major/field of study: Biochemistry
Role model: Ty Andreoli
Three words that best describe my role model: A great guy
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I’m not too sure what I want to do but I want to make the world a better place.