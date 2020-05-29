Today's Teen for May 29: Nathan Klimisch

Most memorable high school moment: I have had many memorable moments throughout high school, but I would have to say the one that comes out on top is placing 3rd in the 2018 State Boys Volleyball Tournament. I remember being at the tournament in 2016 as a freshman, and watching the team lose to Marquette. The faces on the Seniors after the match were difficult to look at, and all I can think about at that moment was “At least we made it to state 2 years in a row, and we will be back next year”. However, the next year we lost to Tremper in the Sectional Semi-Final, so we did not advance to the State Tournament. Nevertheless, 2018 was the year our team wanted it more than ever to make it to Wisconsin Lutheran. The 2018 season was a season full of team and individual record setting, and the trend advanced into the postseason. After beating St. Catherines in the Sectional final 3-1, we advanced to the State Tournament for the 3rd time in school history. We got our seeding at we played Middleton, who we lost to earlier in the year. However, we were not going down without a fight. With a plethora of students who made the drive to Milwaukee, and a crowd full of parents, we began playing on the court where we lost 2 years prior.