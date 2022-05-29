Today's Teen for May 29

Name: Henry Quinton

School: Bradford High School

Nickname: Q

Parents: Jay Payne and Ettasha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is when I made my commitment to Western Kentucky University. Everyone showed a lot of love and support the whole day.

School athletics: Football, track

Honors, letters or awards: During my time at bradford i have achieved many awards for football and track, including being ranked the #1 receiver in the state of Wisconsin and 2nd team all conference (football)

College choice: Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky.

Intended major/field of study: Not Decided

Role model: Mother

Words that best describe my role model: My mom, a single mother of 5 kids, has been working her hardest day in and out to provide for us and have been a great example . With such a great example I go into everyday doing my best and working my hardest for the things and people I love!

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My future plans/goals are to go play college football, have a star season, and soon after play professional football!

