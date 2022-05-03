Today's Teen for May 3

Name: Diana Shimon

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Daniel and Jennifer Vena Shimon

Most memorable high school moment: Most of my best high school memories are made in the choir room, so being able to perform at the 2022 Choral Festival was my most memorable moment.

Most influential teacher: Ms. Valerie Taylor in AP Biology; I have had the great privilege to have learned from Ms. Taylor in both Honors Biology my freshman year and AP Biology my senior year. Ms. Taylor is a dedicated and compassionate teacher, and consistently pushes me and other students to strive for greatness. In her classroom, I discovered my passion for biology, and I have worked towards pursuing that passion under her guidance. Her dedication to not only her students, but to teaching as a whole is truly remarkable. I am so grateful to be her student, and I look forward to using all of the knowledge she has given me in the next part of my journey.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, stage crew, student government

School athletics: Dance team

School offices held: Vice President of National Honors Society; Junior Co-Captain of the Trojanette Dance Team

Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar; AP and Service Distinction; Renaissance Premier Status for 7 Semesters; Honor Roll for 7 Semesters

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading; Running; Playing Videogames

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Biology (College of Letters and Science)

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, Passionate, Determined

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My goal is to have plenty of good experiences, and to be able to take risks and make mistakes along the way. I would ultimately like to create positive change in today's society in some way, so our generation and those after us can have better lives.

