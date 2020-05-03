Today's Teen for May 3

Nickname : Sophie
Parents: Christopher and Jennifer Lynch of Trevor
Most memorable high school moment: My junior year was by far the most memorable. Through some of the hardest classes I have ever taken, I learned to persevere and put all my effort into my school work. In addition, I met some of the most compassionate and dearest friends of mine that year. They have helped me through a lot and also helped me become a better person.
Most influential teacher: Amy Popp in Time Management; Before taking AP Language with Mrs. Popp, I never appreciated English class. With the the guidance from her, I learned to be a better writer and become more confident in writing.
School activities/clubs: DECA, forensics, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, peer helpers/tutors
School athletics: Tennis, volleyball
School offices held: Association of business students (ABS) Social director, HOSA officer
Honors, letters or awards: Summa Cum Laude
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: In my free time I like to work as a CNA, paint with watercolors, and play the guitar.
College choice: Marquette University
Intended major/field of study: Nursing
Role model: My Grandma Shea
Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, hilarious, and beautiful
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Each day I strive to make someone’s day a little better. At work I get the honor to care for the elderly, but in the future I want to work as a Nurse Practitioner.
