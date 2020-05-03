Today's Teen for May 3
Today's Teen for May 3

Sophia Lynch

Nickname : Sophie

Parents: Christopher and Jennifer Lynch of Trevor

Most memorable high school moment: My junior year was by far the most memorable. Through some of the hardest classes I have ever taken, I learned to persevere and put all my effort into my school work. In addition, I met some of the most compassionate and dearest friends of mine that year. They have helped me through a lot and also helped me become a better person.

Most influential teacher: Amy Popp in Time Management; Before taking AP Language with Mrs. Popp, I never appreciated English class. With the the guidance from her, I learned to be a better writer and become more confident in writing.

School activities/clubs: DECA, forensics, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, peer helpers/tutors

School athletics: Tennis, volleyball

School offices held: Association of business students (ABS) Social director, HOSA officer

Honors, letters or awards: Summa Cum Laude

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: In my free time I like to work as a CNA, paint with watercolors, and play the guitar.

College choice: Marquette University

Intended major/field of study: Nursing

Role model: My Grandma Shea

Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, hilarious, and beautiful

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Each day I strive to make someone’s day a little better. At work I get the honor to care for the elderly, but in the future I want to work as a Nurse Practitioner.

