Today's Teen for May 30

Nickname: Vinny

Parents: Kerry and Beth Paglia of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was definitely winning Prom King. It felt amazing to be a part of such an amazing group of people, who created such an amazing Junior Prom, and later celebrating with my closest friends at the end of the night.

Most influential teacher: Ms. Kathleen Korbas in AP Psychology; The lessons Ms. Korbas have taught me transcend the classroom. Ms. Korbas is such an amazing teacher, because she is able to relate to her students better than anyone I’ve ever met. I found a love for psychology because of Ms. Korbas, and plan on majoring in it at UW-Madison.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors

School athletics: Football, wrestling

School offices held: Class President; Prom King