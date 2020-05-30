Today's Teen for May 30

Nickname: Vinny
Parents: Kerry and Beth Paglia of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was definitely winning Prom King. It felt amazing to be a part of such an amazing group of people, who created such an amazing Junior Prom, and later celebrating with my closest friends at the end of the night.
Most influential teacher: Ms. Kathleen Korbas in AP Psychology; The lessons Ms. Korbas have taught me transcend the classroom. Ms. Korbas is such an amazing teacher, because she is able to relate to her students better than anyone I’ve ever met. I found a love for psychology because of Ms. Korbas, and plan on majoring in it at UW-Madison.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors
School athletics: Football, wrestling
School offices held: Class President; Prom King
Honors, letters or awards: Student-Athlete Awards for GPA; Senior Representative for Tremper at December 10th school board meeting; Varsity letter for football; Varsity letter for wrestling; top 5% of class for GPA; Mayor’s Youth Commission Award.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Weightlifting to stay in good physical condition.
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Psychology
Role model: My father
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, committed, generous
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to graduate from UW-Madison with a bachelor’s of science in psychology and go on to med school in hopes of becoming an ER doctor.
