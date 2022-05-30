Today's Teen for May 30

Name: Kaitlyn Youngman

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Paul and Souk Youngman of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: My high school experience was full of opportunities to grow and learn, not only in the classroom,but also individually. I gained key skills to help me in life, such as time management, being goal orientated, and overall becoming more hardworking. Yes, the memories from the classic high school experiences like football games, dances, and hanging out with my friends will continue to stick with as I move on to the next chapter of my life. One specific journey that really shaped my high school experience was joining the Indian Trail Tennis Team. I joined freshman year inexperienced and nervous, as I had no idea what to expect. Little did I know that taking this on would only positively affect my high school years as I gained lasting friendships, confidence, team working skills, and a love for the sport. I’m beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing team and play alongside an outstanding group of girls. All the practices, tournaments, and bus rides only strengthened our bond and those memories will continue stick with me.

Most influential teachers: Tracy Metzler (multiple medsci courses), Patrick Metzler (AP Biology), and Bhuvana Baskaran (AP Calculus); Mrs. Metzler has been a teacher of mine throughout high school. Being a part of the Medsci Academy at Indian Trail, she has seen me as an incoming freshman and has watched me grow into the senior I am today. I enjoy how interactive she makes her classroom and how welcoming she makes everyone feel. Through events such as the medsci expo, Mrs.Metzler has shown how hopeful she is for the success of her students. Mr. Metzler has a lively classroom constantly full of laughter. He’s engaging and full of energy, making his almost 2 hour class fly by. All of the hands on labs we do, help solidify all the knowledge learned throughout the lessons. Mrs. Baskaran has such a kind and loving spirit. Even though she has a content heavy class she still finds time to get to know her students on more than a surface level. She is extremely caring and is always willing to spend additional time helping anyone who is confused. Having a teacher like Mrs. Baskaran has shown me how constant positive encouragement is a key aspect for a successful classroom.

School activities/clubs: DECA, Key Club, National Honor Society, Youth Apprenticeship-Certified Nursing Assistant

School athletics: Tennis

School offices held: 2021-22 VP of Leadership Development-DECA

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll; Academic Letter; Community Service Distinction; Varsity Letter Tennis 4x; National Honor Society; DECA State Qualifier 2x; DECA International Qualifier; Youth As Resources Endowment Committee Board Member

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I’m on the Youth As Resources Board, I’ve helped coordinate Japanese student exchange activities, and am Certified Nursing Assistant at a local hospital. When not participating in club activities or work, I find myself hanging out with friends, skiing, playing tennis, and traveling.

College choice: UW-Madison or Miami University in Oxford, Ohio

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role models: My Parents

Three words that best describe my role models:l Hardworking, Motivational, & Inspirational

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Even though my future is unknown, I hope it consists of meaningful and unforgettable experiences and that I leave a positive impact on the world, spreading kindness and happiness wherever I go. I hope to be successful in the career of my choosing, while helping other people along the way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0