Today's Teen for May 31

Name: Abby Povkovich

School: Tremper High School

Nickname: Abs

Mother: Donna Povkovich of Mount Pleasant

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment of high school is being chosen to be a captain on the girls Tremper soccer team.

Most influential teacher: Polly Amborn in Choir; She has taught me how to be a better person and musician. She pushes my peers and I to be our best. She is the kindest and most heart warming person I know.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, student government

School athletics: Soccer, swimming

Honors, letters or awards: DAR award, Most dedicated award, Coaches award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I love hanging out with my family and friends. I also love taking my dog on walks.

College choice: UW-Whitewater

Intended major/field of study: Pre-med

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, caring, strong

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to help the world!

