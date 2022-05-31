Today's Teen for May 31

School: Tremper High School
Mother: Donna Povkovich of Mount Pleasant
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment of high school is being chosen to be a captain on the girls Tremper soccer team.
Most influential teacher: Polly Amborn in Choir; She has taught me how to be a better person and musician. She pushes my peers and I to be our best. She is the kindest and most heart warming person I know.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, student government
School athletics: Soccer, swimming
Honors, letters or awards: DAR award, Most dedicated award, Coaches award
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I love hanging out with my family and friends. I also love taking my dog on walks.
College choice: UW-Whitewater
Intended major/field of study: Pre-med
Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, caring, strong
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to help the world!
