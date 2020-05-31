Today's Teen for May 31

Most memorable high school moment: In my junior year of high school, I competed in FCCLAs Culinary Creations category, also known as cake decorating. State was at Wisconsin Dells and I was able to test my skills on a higher level. Before my competition I was very nervous about what my competitors had to offer, so me and my friend went and did finger painting to calm down to try and forget the nerves. After my competition was over and during the award ceremony it was announced that I had received a gold medal for my cake and I was overjoyed! However, there is also one person who receives the overall top scorer, also known as the best in the state. When they said my name I was completely shocked and happy at the same time, this is a moment I will never forget.

Most influential teacher: John Choi in Choir; Imagine walking into a classroom and already feeling like you are home. Imagine being so stressed over another class, but getting to one hour to sing and forget it all. Imagine having a teacher that would do anything for you if you ever needed something. Imagine having a bad day, but with a few jokes, and funny stories you suddenly forget why your day was so bad. This is the environment that Mr. Choi has set up in his classroom. I have been in choir for eight years. Over the last four years I have had Mr. Choi as my director and he has made a big impact on my life. He does so much for me, that when I actually get a chance to help him with something it makes me happy to do it. Choir is my second home and it’s all because of Mr. Choi. And while he might not know it, he inspires me to be the best I can be everyday.