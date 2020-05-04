Todays Teen for May 4: Joseph White

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was participating in the school talent show this year. To someone else, it may have just been a talent show, but it signified much more for me. The person I was freshman year would have never stood on a stage and expressed himself in front of so many of his peers. I have become more confident and now I don’t fear the judgment of others. The talent show for me represented a culmination of four years of personal growth.

Most influential teacher: Janet Carpino in Pre-calculus honors; Mrs.Carpino is a teacher that genuinely cares about her students and their education. However, what sets her apart from other caring teachers is that she also recognizes the students as more than just students. She sees them all for the unique individuals they are, with lives beyond the four walls of her classroom. Since having her as a teacher, she has supported me both academically and in my everyday life. Mrs.Carpino is one of the few teachers I actually trust and has had a great influence on me and my high school experience.