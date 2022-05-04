 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's Teen for May 4

Blake Weaver

Name: Blake Weaver

School: Wilmot High School

Parents: Tom and Keri Davis-Weaver of Genoa City

Most memorable high school moment: Making the winning score in a football game against the team we were competing with to win the conference.

Most influential teacher: Lisa Kendall in Honors and AP Chemistry; She has always supported me and believed in me when the classes were tough and she was always more than willing to help when I needed it. Through her I was really able to believe that I could do whatever I put my mind to.

School activities/clubs: Future Educators Association, National Honor Society, Chess club

School athletics: Football, track

School offices held: Treasurer for National Honor Society, 2 time captain of the track team

Honors, letters or awards: 4 times varsity letter for football; 4 times varsity letter for track & field; Summa Cum Laude with highest honors; AP Scholar with distinction

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Church

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Economics

Role model: Tom Weaver

Three words that best describe my role model: Hard worker, ambitious, responsible

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be able to make important decisions for the financials of people and companies in order to set them on a track towards success and security.

