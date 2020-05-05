Today's Teen for May 5: Hunter Zoerner

Most memorable high school moment: I have a very vivid memory of a particularly frosty Tuesday morning where I barely managed to wake up in time for my morning practice for swim. After swimming at 5 AM and eating a wholesome breakfast, I found myself struggling to stay awake in Mrs. Bosovich's BC Calculus class. Typically, I was wide awake and ready to learn, however I had been slacking Calculus around that time. Eventually I fell asleep and Mrs. Bosovich came over, woke me up, and alerted me to the importance of that day's notes. I promptly collected myself and focused on the lesson. I truly believe without Mrs. Bosovich constantly pushing me to be my best, I would not have excelled in Calculus, and this particular moment often comes to mind when I think of the wonderful year I spent in her care.

Most influential teacher: Nic Cicerale in American Literature Honors; Although I only had Mr. Cicerale as a teacher for one year, his English class proved to be one of the most influential periods of my life. Mr. Cicerale broadened my understanding of English grammar and semantics more than I could believe was possible as a high school sophomore, but he always stood as far more than just another great teacher. Mr. Cicerale taught me the importance of truly listening to people instead of just waiting to talk, something which I admittedly need to put into practice more, and he showed me just how beautiful theatrics can be. After spending a year as his student, I found myself wanting more time around a man I held in such high regards, and I became his assistant during my junior year. Ever since then I've popped in and out of his room during my free time and we've had countless conversations about anything from the strange taste of dates to how hard swim practice was to mental health. Overall he's given me countless words of advice, and I've found myself with someone I consider to be a phenomenal mentor as well as a friend. Thank you Nic for everything you've shown me and done for me.