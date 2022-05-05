Today's Teen for May 5

Name: Meredith Kaufmann

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Mer

Parents: Joel and Beth Kaufmann of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was crossing the stage at state competition for DECA and qualifying for international competition for the last time my senior year. Some of my best high school memories have been made during competition and service projects for DECA and I have made countless friends through the organization.

Most influential teacher: Katie Phillips in American Literature and AP Literature; Ms. Phillips has taught me how to be a strong woman inside and out of the classroom and I have looked up to her as a major role model throughout high school. Her leadership and advice for Women’s Rights and Empowerment helped put free feminine products in classrooms school wide, and overall she is a fantastic teacher that every student, including myself, loves.

School activities/clubs: DECA, Link Crew, National Honor Society, orchestra, Women’s Rights and Empowerment

School athletics: Dive

School offices held: DECA vice president of career development, DECA president, Women’s Empowerment leader, concert master in top orchestra.

Honors, letters or awards: Academic letter, Varsity letter Dive

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I am a co-founder of Kenosha Equiteens, involved in the teen town hall for school board candidates in March, and I am a barista at Starbucks.

College choice: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in Minneapolis

Intended major/field of study: Political Science

Role model: Brandon Morris

Three words that best describe my role model: Leader, Mentor, Advocate

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a lawyer and eventually become an elected official (my dream career is to be a senator).

