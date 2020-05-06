Today's Teen for May 6
Today's Teen for May 6

Logan Pye

Parents: Josh and Kristen Pye of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: Winning a conference championship with the guys I’ve been playing with since freshman year.

Most influential teacher: Keiya Square in Weight Training; He pushed all of my classmates and myself to be better then we were yesterday and it made a difference on the culture and atmosphere in the weight room and the school.

School athletics: Baseball, football, wrestling

Honors, letters or awards: 1st team all Kenosha County football; 2nd team all Southern Lakes Conference football; 4 year varsity letter winner wrestling; 3 year letter winner baseball; all Southern Lakes honorable mention baseball; 3 sport captain

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Coaching, hunting and volunteering for athletics

College choice: University of Wisconsin La-Crosse

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: Josh Pye

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, dedicated, impactful

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to make a difference in others lives and make an impact in some way with the people I come to meet in my life.

