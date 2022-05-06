Today's Teen for May 6

Name: Kate Yackley

School: Bradford High School

Parents: Kyle and Sue Yackley

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is all the games at Bradford and being part of the student section!

Most influential teacher: Megan Winget in Economics; Ms. Winget will always be the most influential teacher to me. There has never been a day where I dread going into her class because she is always so fun and understanding. Ms. Winget is one of the most understanding teachers I’ve ever had, she will always be a reason why looked forward to school.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Volleyball

School offices held: Class President, Student Government Vice President, Volleyball Captain

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll, Student Spotlight, SEC Academic Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Outside of school, I spend my time hanging out with friends, family, and going to the gym. Aside from those, on my own I enjoy to listen to music, art, and be creative.

College choice: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Intended major/field of study: Exercise and Sports Science (AT)

Role model: My Grandparents

Three words that best describe my role model: Influential, accomplished, altruistic

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Ultimately, I hope to live life without regretting things that I have done or should have done. I would like to achieve success all while being happy with myself and my accomplishments. I want to finish college as an Athletic Trainer and work with professional teams, having an impact in their lives.

