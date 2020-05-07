Todays Teen for May 7

Parents: Casimir and Suzanne of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: The 2019 Homecoming dance
Most influential teacher: Brian Chike in AP U.S. Government and Politics; Mr. Chike’s straightforward, knowledgeable teaching style allows each of his students to understand and enjoy learning about our government. His genuine care for our nation was proven every day as he taught us just how important we are to the future of America.
School activities/clubs: Badger Boys/Girls State, National Honor Society, student government
School athletics: Volleyball
School offices held: Freshman Class President; Student Government Association Executive Board President
Honors, letters or awards: Boys Volleyball All-Conference Academic Player of the Year; Class Salutatorian; Badger Boys State Clyde Knox Scholarship Recipient; Higher Educational Aids Board Academic Excellence Scholarship Recipient; AP Scholar with Honor; Varsity Letter Recipient; Academic Letter Recipient (4.0 GPA)
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Cook and busser at Wine Knot Bar and Bistro; Playing basketball with friends; Cooking
College choice: University of Notre Dame or UW-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Mathematics or Actuarial Science
Role model: My brother, Matt Mleczko
Three words that best describe my role model: Accomplished, driven, and supportive
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: After completing college I hope to apply the principles of mathematics to the research, innovation, and discovery of the universe.
