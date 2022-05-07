Today's Teen for May 7

Name: William Allen

School: Central High School

Nickname: Will

Parents: Dr. Michael and Kimberly Allen of Trevor

Most memorable high school moment: When the boys cross country team made it to state my sophomore year. Running with the seniors one last time that season meant so much to me and it was a lot of fun. It was my coach’s, Keith Olsen’s, last year and I have made so many memories that will last a lifetime with that group of guys.

Most influential teacher: Matthew Delagrange in Track and Cross Country coach; Mr. Delagrange has not only been a prominent coach and mentor in my running career, but has also been an influential father figure in my life. He encouraged and pushed me to do my best on and off the course.

School activities/clubs: DECA, freshman mentors, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, German Honor Society

School athletics: Cross country, track

School offices held: National Honor Society Treasurer

Honors, letters or awards: AP scholar with Honor; Eagle Scout; National Youth Leadership Training completion; 4.0 GPA; Cross Country State Qualifier : 2019-2021; Track State Qualifier : 2021

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Boy Scouts, active member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Helping Hands volunteer

College choice: United States Air Force Academy or United States Military Academy (West Point)

City and state of college: Colorado Springs, Colorado or West Point, New York

Intended major/field of study: Aerospace Engineering

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role mode: Loving, supportive, reliable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to work for Nasa, SpaceX, or have a military career. I am also looking forward to raising a wonderful, large family.

