Today's Teen for May 8: Jordan Dahlberg

Jordan Dahlberg

Parents: Herb and Lisa Dahlberg of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: It is tied between being selected as Girls Badger State by my teachers or being selected as Senior Class President by my peers. It has been such an honor to have the people who I am surrounded by believe in me.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Neave and Mrs. Grieser in Business; Mr. Neave and Mrs. Grieser have taught me in business as well as been my advisors for the Association of Business Students, where I have been president of for two years. They guided me to my love of business and were great role models through the process.

School activities/clubs: Badger Boys/Girls State, DECA, forensics, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, International Club, Key Club, peer helpers/tutors, student government, Association of Business Students, Spanish Honors Society

School athletics: Cross country, soccer

School offices held: Senior Class President, Junior Class Vice President, Sophomore Class Officer, ABS President, Peer Helper President

Honors, letters or awards: Prom Queen, Academic Letter, Most Likely to Stand Up for Others, Deca International Qualifier, Forensics State Qualifier, Future Business Leaders of America State Qualifier

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Running, Volunteering, and spending time with family and friends

College choice: University of Iowa

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: My mom and dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, passionate, and caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to graduate with a degree in business then continue onto law school.

