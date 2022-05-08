Today's Teen for May 8

Name: Heaven Williams

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Hwill

Parents: Felandrius Jackson and Porsha Jasper

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was being crowned home coming queen!

Most influential teacher: Amy Jacob in Lab Tech/Chemistry; Ms. Jacob whom is now Mrs. B, is an absolutely extraordinary teacher and her intelligence is out of this world. She is patience with her students as she knows everyone learns different and she has the biggest heart you will ever encounter. The standards and accountability she holds her students to within the classes she teaches molds us not only into good students but well rounded humans.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Drama Club, Family Career & Community Leaders, Key Club, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater, student government

School athletics: Track, volleyball

School offices held: Junior Class President; Student Council Treasurer; Student Council President

Honors, letters or awards: Outstanding Sophomore; Magna Cum Laude Student All 4 Years of High School

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Scheduling Manager At Corner Bakery Cafe; Pharmacy Technician at CVS; 1/4 Founder Of Equiteens Kenosha

College choice: Either the University of Wisconsin-Madison or UW-Parkside

Intended major/field of study: Pre-Medicine

Role model: My Mama

Three words that best describe my role model: Selfless, Kind, Go-Getter

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Within my lifetime I hope to remain happy, positive, and healthy. My overall career goal, is to become an ER Physician and help people ALL over the world that unfortunately don’t have the same access or resources of health care and are in desperate need. I have a big heart, and I want to give back. Most importantly I just want to make a difference.

