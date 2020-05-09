Today's Teen for May 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parents: John and Joy Clady of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: One of my favorite memories was the trip to the Shedd Aquarium with my AP Macro class. We bonded discussing economics while admiring aquatic life. We got Mr. Jager a stuffed penguin for our classroom and named it Mr. Clifford to remember the great trip.

Most influential teachers: Bhuvaneswari Baskaran and Brian Vanderhoef in AP Calculus (Mrs. Baskaran) and Cross Country and Track Coach (Coach Vanderhoef)

Mrs. Baskaran an excellent teacher with one of the highest AP Exam pass rates, she truly cares about and wants success for all of her students. The day before winter break she said something nice about every one of us in her class, making us all feel loved and valued in her classroom. Staying after school to help and even taking time out of her weekend to do a full length practice AP exam with her students shows how our learning and success are her utmost priority. She is always challenging me to learn more and pushing me to be better. What has really impacted me the most is the way she has always believed in me.