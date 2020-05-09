Today's Teen for May 9

Parents: John and Joy Clady of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: One of my favorite memories was the trip to the Shedd Aquarium with my AP Macro class. We bonded discussing economics while admiring aquatic life. We got Mr. Jager a stuffed penguin for our classroom and named it Mr. Clifford to remember the great trip.
Most influential teachers: Bhuvaneswari Baskaran and Brian Vanderhoef in AP Calculus (Mrs. Baskaran) and Cross Country and Track Coach (Coach Vanderhoef)
Mrs. Baskaran an excellent teacher with one of the highest AP Exam pass rates, she truly cares about and wants success for all of her students. The day before winter break she said something nice about every one of us in her class, making us all feel loved and valued in her classroom. Staying after school to help and even taking time out of her weekend to do a full length practice AP exam with her students shows how our learning and success are her utmost priority. She is always challenging me to learn more and pushing me to be better. What has really impacted me the most is the way she has always believed in me.
Coach Vandy provided me with a positive environment from day one of Cross Country, which allowed me to grow as an athlete and a leader. He was a resource for me all throughout high school and will continue to be after. He develops an individual and unique relationship with each and every one of his athletes and is someone I’ve always felt I could talk to if I just needed someone to listen or if I needed advice. His leadership skills as a coach are something I admire and will try to mirror after high school.
School activities/clubs: DECA, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Spirit Squad, Spanish Club
School athletics: Cross country, soccer, track
School offices held: Co-President of DECA; VP of DECA; Co-President of Spanish Club
Honors, letters or awards: Valedictorian; AP Scholar with Distinction; varsity letters in Cross Country, Soccer, and Track & Field; 1st Team All-Conference (soccer); state qualifier (track & field); 100+ Hours Community Service
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Club soccer; study abroad in Manta, Ecuador and in Campeche, Mexico
College choice: Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo.
Intended major/field of study: Engineering
Role models: My parents
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to help balance the gender ratio in the STEM workforce. I hope to advance in my career so that I can mentor, advise, or guide other women interested in exploring an STEM-related career.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.