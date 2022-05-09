Today's Teen for May 9

Name: Javier Atempa

School: Tremper High School

Nickname: Javi

Parents: Gabriel and Maria Atempa of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Most memorable high school moment would be c&c with Mr Hayes. The group of kids that I became really good friends in that class are great, and I find Mr Hayes’s c&c class a very relaxed and safe place to be in.

Most influential teachers: Mr. Hayes and Mr. Morris in AP Physics 1, AP Computer Science Principles; Both have always striven and pushed me to be my very best all 4 years. Having Mr. Hayes as a C&C teacher and having Mr, Morris as a swim coach all 4 years, and as a teacher for 1 year has influence me to always try no matter how hard something would be. And both show such great passion in teaching, and helping out whenever in the classroom which influences me so much to go into the education field.

School activities/clubs: Student government

School athletics: Swimming, tennis, track

School offices held: Student Government Parliamentarian

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hanging out with friends; Going on walks

College choice: Carthage College, UW-Whitewater, or UW-Platteville

Intended major/field of study: Mathematics and Spanish with a minor in Secondary Education

Role model: My mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, caring, compassionate

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be the first one in my family to graduate college, live my best life and travel around the world as much as I can.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0