Most influential teacher: Scott Coey in AP Human Geography; Entering my freshman year of high school, I didn’t have any friends as I had attended a different middle school than everyone else. I was shy and holding back on truly experiencing the high school life. Coey recognized my potential that I wasn’t allowing myself to express, and he encouraged me to be myself. His efforts to push me out of my comfort zone worked and I built my identity throughout my high school career. He motivated me to became unapologetic for who I am and to never back down from a challenge. I am now a leader in the community and I owe it all to Coey’s constant support. I full heartedly believe that I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for his words of encouragement those 3 years ago.