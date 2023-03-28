Name: Gabriela Salgado
School: Bradford High School
Nickname: Gaby
Parent: Hermelinda Ortiz
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would be the time I got called down to the principal’s office and was told that I would appear on TMJ4 because of the Hispanic Recognition Award I had received.
Most influential teacher: Scott Coey in AP Human Geography; Entering my freshman year of high school, I didn’t have any friends as I had attended a different middle school than everyone else. I was shy and holding back on truly experiencing the high school life. Coey recognized my potential that I wasn’t allowing myself to express, and he encouraged me to be myself. His efforts to push me out of my comfort zone worked and I built my identity throughout my high school career. He motivated me to became unapologetic for who I am and to never back down from a challenge. I am now a leader in the community and I owe it all to Coey’s constant support. I full heartedly believe that I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for his words of encouragement those 3 years ago.
School activities/clubs: DECA, Environmental Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, National Honor Society, student government, Latino Empowerment
School athletics: Swimming
School offices held: Key Officer in Latino Empowerment; Treasure of the Senior class; Secretary of FBLA
Honors, letters or awards: College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award; AP Scholar Award; Kenoshan of the Week; Honor Roll
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Swimming; Running; Reading
College choice: University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC)
Intended major/field of study: Political Science
Role model: My older sister, Jasmin
Three words that best describe my role model: Devoted, Independent and Knowledgeable
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to help as many families as I can as an immigration attorney for the reason that I believe everyone should have access to better opportunities.