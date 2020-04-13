Today's Teen: Keondra Henley
Today's Teen: Keondra Henley

Keondra Henley

Most memorable high school moment: Annual Dance shows

Most influential teacher: Tina Wozniak in Dance; She taught me when to listen and when to talk, how to work well with others, and most importantly what it felt like to truly be passionate about something.

School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, leadership team, Link Crew, performing arts/theater, African American Female Initiative

School athletics: Basketball, dance team, tennis, track

Honors, letters or awards: Mayor’s Youth Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working, dancing, playing tennis

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Entrepreneurship/business

Role model: Grandmother

Three words that best describe my role model: Kind-hearted, caring, motivating

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In life, I hope to accomplish success and happiness in many different ways and in many different fields of life.

