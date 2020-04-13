Today's Teen: Keondra Henley

Most memorable high school moment: Annual Dance shows
Most influential teacher: Tina Wozniak in Dance; She taught me when to listen and when to talk, how to work well with others, and most importantly what it felt like to truly be passionate about something.
School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, leadership team, Link Crew, performing arts/theater, African American Female Initiative
School athletics: Basketball, dance team, tennis, track
Honors, letters or awards: Mayor’s Youth Award
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working, dancing, playing tennis
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Entrepreneurship/business
Role model: Grandmother
Three words that best describe my role model: Kind-hearted, caring, motivating
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In life, I hope to accomplish success and happiness in many different ways and in many different fields of life.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.