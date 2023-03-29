Name: Rebecca Ceisel

School: Central High School

Nickname: Becca

Parents: Dave and Alexandria Ceisel of Bristol

Most memorable high school moment: The clock struck 10 a.m. on May 19, 2022; it was the moment I had been working towards for so long. Alongside regular school and extracurriculars, I had spent countless hours spearheading a campaign to assemble students and advocate for women’s rights. The moment finally came to rise up, walk out and voice our concerns about the future of our country. I exited my school to encounter hundreds of other like-minded youth, and I could not help but feel the energy from the crowd; there were so many people excited to make themselves heard. As the leader, I grabbed my megaphone to remind my peers the reasons we had gathered so passionately in the middle of a school day. We walked out because we care. We care about the legislation that will affect us directly. We care about the well-being of the women in our community. We care about the disadvantages imposed on the less fortunate when abortion is no longer available as healthcare. These circumstances not only inspired us to incite change, but also motivated us to speak up collectively and courageously. It is with great excitement that I can attest to the astounding success of the walk out. Over 1,000 students across Kenosha and Racine left their classrooms and found themselves fighting for their mother, sister, aunt, etc. I was overwhelmed with joy to find out that at least 8 schools had participated in my walk out. Not only am I extremely proud of my hard work, I am honored to have made such an impact on so many lives. I know that this experience influenced my peers to realize the power of their voice and the importance of working together. I hope that this event will inspire youth to take their own action and enact change within their own communities. Living in a generation faced with incessant hopelessness, it is truly heartwarming to have made such a lasting impression on today’s youth.

Most influential teacher: Amy Popp in AP English Language and Composition; English 12 Honors; It is not uncommon for Amy Popp to be considered a favorite teacher at Westosha Central HS. As technology infiltrates the American classroom and dissociates us from reality, Mrs. Popp has the power to ground you back to planet Earth and treasure you as a human being. She carries herself with zeal and pride because she realizes her unmatched capabilities. Her energy is genuine and truly like no other. The enthusiasm built up in her room can be heard by the jokes she makes or felt by the rush of students constantly visiting her. She makes an effort to create valuable relationships with her students and we can undoubtedly feel her sentiment for our wellbeing. It is very apparent that Mrs. Popp cares affectionately for her students, not only in the classroom but in the community as well. She would most certainly go out of her way to validate a concerned student and listen to them attentively. There is no doubt that she goes above and beyond each day to make the school environment enjoyable for every student that walks through her door. In my own experiences, Mrs. Popp has consoled me at my worst, and I am forever grateful. As we develop in our relationship, she provides a perpetual backbone of support and a safe space to be emotionally vulnerable. I feel profoundly seen, heard and appreciated in the presence of Mrs. Popp. I can’t help but find myself smiling after every conversation and motivated to do better. Notably, I am most inspired by Mrs. Popp’s character to be a better human each and every day.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, DECA, Environmental Club, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, International Club, Key Club, peer helpers/tutors, Spanish Honor Society; Association of Business Students; Westosha Central Students United

School athletics: Cross country, lacrosse

School offices held: Spanish Honor Society President; Association of Business Students Vice President of Member Outreach; Association of Business Students Reporting Director; Association of Business Students Social Events Director; Central Students United co-founder; Kenosha Youth Collective co-founder; Key Club chairperson; Youth Empowered in the Struggle Leader

Honors, letters or awards: Richard Oulahan Youth Activist Award 2021; Spanish Honor Society Excellence; Academic Excellence Certificate; Academic Excellence Medal; 1st place FBLA RLC (Intro to Event Planning); 2nd place DECA RCDC (Business Law & Ethics); 3rd place FBLA SLC (Intro to Event Planning); Cross Country team captain; Lacrosse Defense MVP

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Voces de la Frontera; Youth Empowered in the Struggle; Kenosha Youth Collective; Mandarin; Piano

College choice: Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO

Intended major/field of study: Wildlife Biology; Zoology; Spanish Language and Culture

Role model: Melissa Zeien

Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, resilient, human

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: As the climate challenges societies across the globe, throughout my lifetime I aspire to nurture animals wholly and indulge in Earth’s gifts with great appreciation. After receiving my degree at Colorado State, I am motivated to research the complexities of animal behavior and educate others on the importance of being a good citizen in nature. My plans also include studying abroad in Spain and/or South Africa, and frequently I consider teaching English as a second language in developing nations. Near the quieter years of my life, I intend to engage fully in my passion for animals and own a drive-through wildlife safari similar to Safari Lake Geneva. Regardless of the road ahead, it is my ultimate goal to carry myself with kindness wherever I go and inspire others with love, compassion and gratitude.