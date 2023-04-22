News: Isaac Keen
School: Wilmot High School
Nickname: Pablo
Parents: Doug and Julie Keen of Twin Lakes
Most memorable high school moment: Celebrating backstage after our final performance of Chicago my senior year
Most influential teacher: Don Serkowski in Civics, World History, Academic Decathlon; Mr. Serkowski taught me how to be a more confident student and leader and helped me discover my passion for learning and competition through Academic Decathlon.
School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater. Battle of the Books, Math League
School athletics: Soccer
School offices held: Wilmot Key Club Secretary, 2022
Honors, letters or awards: National Merit Scholar Finalist; Wisconsin Academic Decathlon State Champions—2021, 2022, 2023; Division 2 Academic Decathlon National Championship—2021; Boys’ Soccer Varsity Letter, 2019-2022; Boys’ Soccer Coach’s Award, 2021
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Running; Reading; Origami; Youth Group; Playing guitar; Swimming and boating
College choice: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in Minneapolis, Minn.
Intended major/field of study: Aerospace Engineering and Chemistry
Role model: My dad
Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, hard-working, and committed
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to contribute to aerospace technology and research more carbon efficient fuels and propulsion methods in order to reduce the negative impact aircraft have on Earth’s atmosphere.