News: Isaac Keen

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: Pablo

Parents: Doug and Julie Keen of Twin Lakes

Most memorable high school moment: Celebrating backstage after our final performance of Chicago my senior year

Most influential teacher: Don Serkowski in Civics, World History, Academic Decathlon; Mr. Serkowski taught me how to be a more confident student and leader and helped me discover my passion for learning and competition through Academic Decathlon.

School activities/clubs: Academic Skills Challenge/Decathlon, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater. Battle of the Books, Math League

School athletics: Soccer

School offices held: Wilmot Key Club Secretary, 2022

Honors, letters or awards: National Merit Scholar Finalist; Wisconsin Academic Decathlon State Champions—2021, 2022, 2023; Division 2 Academic Decathlon National Championship—2021; Boys’ Soccer Varsity Letter, 2019-2022; Boys’ Soccer Coach’s Award, 2021

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Running; Reading; Origami; Youth Group; Playing guitar; Swimming and boating

College choice: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in Minneapolis, Minn.

Intended major/field of study: Aerospace Engineering and Chemistry

Role model: My dad

Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, hard-working, and committed

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to contribute to aerospace technology and research more carbon efficient fuels and propulsion methods in order to reduce the negative impact aircraft have on Earth’s atmosphere.