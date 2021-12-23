Tom Visintainer named Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Tom Visintainer has been named the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the fourth quarter of 2021 by the Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission.

He was honored during the Dec. 20 Common Council meeting.

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission created the program to identify and recognize as Hometown Heroes worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. Criteria also require that they were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in Kenosha. They also are chosen for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.

Visintainer was nominated for his 33 years of service with the Army/U.S. Army Reserves, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. His training taught him to be an engineer of heavy equipment operations and an electrician. His various assignments took him to Afghanistan when he was called to active duty in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He completed two tours of duty doing mine clearing, road construction and building construction.

His awards include: the Army Commendation Medal; the Army Achievement Medal; the Army Good Conduct Medal; the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (4th Award); National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star; Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign Stars; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon; Army Service Ribbon; Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon; Armed Forces Reserve Medal W/M Device; NATO Medal; Combat Action Badge; Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-Wheeled Vehicle(s) Clasp.

He is active with veterans organizations and has a lifetime membership with American Legion Post 21, where he received the “In Grateful Appreciation Award.” He is also a lifetime member of the VFW, AMVETS-South Milwaukee Post 4, Iraq and Afghan Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans (DAV)-Chapter 20 and Veterans of America.

He is the current post commander, and has been for the last seven years, of the American Legion Post 21. This is the only American Legion Post in Kenosha County to achieve 100% membership success for seven years. He is the commander of Kenosha County American Legion Council, works with Sons of the Legion Post 21, VFW Sturtevant Post 9948, Eagles Nest Association of Sturtevant, and he was the first non-Vietnam veteran to become a member of the Kenosha Area Veterans Honor Guard.

Visintainer is the former vice president of the Kenosha County Veterans Council and served on the First District American Legion Riders for eight years.

He served as a volunteer on the Somers Fire and Rescue Department for 16 years and is a former Cub Scout leader and former hunter safety instructor. He has received the Shriner Safety Person of the Year.

He spent the past six years of his Army Reserve time employed at Zablocki VA Center in Milwaukee as project management building inspector for all new construction.

