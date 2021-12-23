 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
alert top story
FOURTH QUARTER HONOREE

Tom Visintainer named Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

  • Comments
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha

American Legion Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer leads the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 11. He has been named the city’s Hometown Hero for the fourth quarter of 2021.

 Gregory Shaver, for the Kenosha News

Tom Visintainer has been named the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the fourth quarter of 2021 by the Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission.

He was honored during the Dec. 20 Common Council meeting.

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission created the program to identify and recognize as Hometown Heroes worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. Criteria also require that they were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in Kenosha. They also are chosen for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.

Visintainer was nominated for his 33 years of service with the Army/U.S. Army Reserves, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. His training taught him to be an engineer of heavy equipment operations and an electrician. His various assignments took him to Afghanistan when he was called to active duty in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He completed two tours of duty doing mine clearing, road construction and building construction.

People are also reading…

His awards include: the Army Commendation Medal; the Army Achievement Medal; the Army Good Conduct Medal; the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (4th Award); National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star; Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign Stars; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon; Army Service Ribbon; Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon; Armed Forces Reserve Medal W/M Device; NATO Medal; Combat Action Badge; Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-Wheeled Vehicle(s) Clasp.

He is active with veterans organizations and has a lifetime membership with American Legion Post 21, where he received the “In Grateful Appreciation Award.” He is also a lifetime member of the VFW, AMVETS-South Milwaukee Post 4, Iraq and Afghan Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans (DAV)-Chapter 20 and Veterans of America.

He is the current post commander, and has been for the last seven years, of the American Legion Post 21. This is the only American Legion Post in Kenosha County to achieve 100% membership success for seven years. He is the commander of Kenosha County American Legion Council, works with Sons of the Legion Post 21, VFW Sturtevant Post 9948, Eagles Nest Association of Sturtevant, and he was the first non-Vietnam veteran to become a member of the Kenosha Area Veterans Honor Guard.

On Nov. 10, 2021, the day before the federal Veterans Day holiday, local veterans were invited to attend a procession coordinated with Jeffery, Brompton, Grewenow and Southport schools. The event started at 9 a.m. with all participants asked to stay in their cars while they followed a police escort originating at 88th Street and 42nd Avenue near Jeffrey Elementary, 4011 87th St. The motor route then continued to Brompton School, 8518 22nd Avenue, Grewenow, 7714 20th Ave. and ended at Southport Elementary, 723 76th St.

Visintainer is the former vice president of the Kenosha County Veterans Council and served on the First District American Legion Riders for eight years.

He served as a volunteer on the Somers Fire and Rescue Department for 16 years and is a former Cub Scout leader and former hunter safety instructor. He has received the Shriner Safety Person of the Year.

He spent the past six years of his Army Reserve time employed at Zablocki VA Center in Milwaukee as project management building inspector for all new construction.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inventor builds a TV you can taste

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert