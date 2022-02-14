Tom Visintainer named Kenosha's Hometown Hero of the Year

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission has named Tom Visintainer as the 2021 Kenosha Hometown Hero of the Year.

In making the award, the Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission commended Visintainer’s leadership skills, accomplishments and high level of performance in the Army, veterans organizations and in the world. The commission also applauded his courtesy and consideration for others.

Visintainer was honored during the Feb. 7 City Council meeting and is invited to ride as an honored guest in the July 3 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade presented by Snap-on.

In addition to being the Kenosha Hometown Hero of the year, Visintainer was named the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the fourth quarter of 2021. He received recognition for that during the Dec. 20 City Council meeting.

Served in Afghanistan

Visintainer was nominated for his 33 years of service with the Army/U.S. Army Reserves, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He was trained as an engineer of heavy equipment operations and an electrician.

His various assignments took him to Afghanistan when he was called to active duty in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, where he completed two tours of duty doing mine clearing, road construction and building construction.

Visintainer’s awards include: the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (4th Award), National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal W/M Device, NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-Wheeled Vehicle(s) Clasp.

Active with local vets groups

He is active with several local veterans organizations and has a lifetime membership with American Legion-Member Post 21, where he received the “In Grateful Appreciation Award” from the Post. He is also a lifetime member of the VFW, AMVETS-South Milwaukee Post 4, Iraq and Afghan Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 20, and Veterans of America.

Visintainer has served as the commander of the American Legion Post 21. This is the only American Legion Post in Kenosha County to achieve 100 percent membership success for seven years. He is the commander of Kenosha County American Legion Council, works with Sons of the Legion Post 21, VFW Sturtevant Post 9948, Eagles Nest Association of Sturtevant, and he was the first non-Vietnam veteran to become a member of the Kenosha Area Veterans Honor Guard.

Visintainer is the former vice president of the Kenosha County Veterans Council and he served on the First District American Legion Riders for eight years.

Civic involvement

He served as a volunteer on the Somers Fire and Rescue Department for 16 years, is a former Cub Scout leader and former hunter safety instructor. He has received the Shriner Safety Person of the Year. He is employed at Zablocki VA Center in Milwaukee as Project Management Building Inspector for all new construction.

“I have known Tom for many years and he is well-deserving of the honor,” said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. “His service to his country and his community is remarkable.”

The Hometown Heroes commission created the program to identify and recognize as Hometown Heroes worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces who were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha, for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.

