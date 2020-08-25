Tony Evers calls for special session on police reform bills following shooting of Black Kenosha man

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sparked by the shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha on Sunday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called for the Legislature to meet in special session to take up a package of police reform bills introduced more than two months ago.

Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes first introduced the nine bills — that would ban the use of chokeholds by Wisconsin police officers, as well as limit other uses of force — in June, following the death of another Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of Minnesota police officers. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate have not convened on the proposed legislation.

“We cannot wait for Republican leadership to show up for work because clearly they intend to keep us waiting,” Evers said on a Monday video address. “That’s not going to cut it.”

Evers signed an executive order on Monday calling for the special session to be held at noon, Aug. 31.

Evers in June did not call for the Legislature to convene in special session to take up the package, noting that previous attempts to force a vote in the past — such as gun control proposed by Democratic lawmakers last fall — have been ignored by the GOP-led Assembly and Senate. The Legislature is not required to debate or vote on the bills.