Tony Evers to issue 'safer-at-home' order in effort to limit unnecessary travel, reduce COVID-19 spread

In the latest effort to clamp down on nonessential travel and limit Wisconsinite's exposure to COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Tony Evers plans to issue what he calls a "safer-at-home" order.
Evers announced the order Monday, which he plans to sign Tuesday. The order represents a shift from the governor's position last week, when he said he did not plan on issuing such an order, which could likely shut down even more businesses across the state.
Evers said on Twitter the order "isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously."