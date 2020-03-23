Tony Evers to issue 'safer-at-home' order in effort to limit unnecessary travel, reduce COVID-19 spread

In the latest effort to clamp down on nonessential travel and limit Wisconsinite's exposure to COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Tony Evers plans to issue what he calls a "safer-at-home" order.

Evers announced the order Monday, which he plans to sign Tuesday. The order represents a shift from the governor's position last week, when he said he did not plan on issuing such an order, which could likely shut down even more businesses across the state.

Evers said on Twitter the order "isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously."

Evers noted the order is not a lockdown, but rather an attempt to limit unnecessary trips."You can still get out and walk the dogs — it’s good exercise and it’s good for everyone’s mental health — but please don’t take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries, or getting medication," Evers tweeted.