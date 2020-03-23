Tony Evers to issue 'safer-at-home' order in effort to limit unnecessary travel, reduce COVID-19 spread
View Comments
breaking top story

Tony Evers to issue 'safer-at-home' order in effort to limit unnecessary travel, reduce COVID-19 spread

  • Updated
Wisconsin Legislature prepares to act amid virus closings

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency in Madison, Wis. Evers has ordered a ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people.

 STEVE APPS

In the latest effort to clamp down on nonessential travel and limit Wisconsinite's exposure to COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Tony Evers plans to issue what he calls a "safer-at-home" order.

Evers announced the order Monday, which he plans to sign Tuesday. The order represents a shift from the governor's position last week, when he said he did not plan on issuing such an order, which could likely shut down even more businesses across the state.

Evers said on Twitter the order "isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously."

"Unfortunately that means no sleepovers, no play dates, and no dinner parties with friends and neighbors," Evers tweeted. 
 
Evers noted the order is not a lockdown, but rather an attempt to limit unnecessary trips."You can still get out and walk the dogs — it’s good exercise and it’s good for everyone’s mental health — but please don’t take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries, or getting medication," Evers tweeted.
 
Evers did not detail how such an order would be enforced, but said he plans to provide additional details later Monday.
 
 
 
 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

281 cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News

281 cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin

  • Updated

RACINE COUNTY — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wisconsin has risen to 281 as of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics