Tony Gonzalez named Hometown Hero for the fourth quarter of 2022

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission has named Tony Gonzalez the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the fourth quarter of 2022.

He was honored during the Jan. 4 Common Council meeting.

Gonzalez was nominated with eight years of experience serving with the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of Hospital Corpsman Third Class.

His notable duty assignments, tours of duty and deployments include the Naval Hospital at Great Lakes, Marine Corp Air Station New River Marine Aircraft Group 29, Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 263, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Air Combat Element, 3rd Medical Battalion Force Service Support Group, Okinawa Japan, and FMSS-Camp Pendleton.

His awards include the Fleet Marine Force Ribbon and Badge, two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, Good Conduct Medal, Navy Pistol Expert Medal, two Navy Achievement Medals, Kosovo Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist Badge.

Gonzalez is a member of VFW Post 1865, volunteers to work security at Christian Life School, and is an active member of Tabernacle Church.

He has taken medical mission trips with Grace Church in Racine, providing interpretation and medical screenings, and is a licensed foster parent.

Gonzalez is a captain with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department where he is one of three instructors providing training to members of law enforcement on the topic of Fair and Impartial Policing, promoting the awareness of explicit and implicit bias. He is also an adjunct instructor at Gateway Technical College Law Enforcement Academy.

In 2013 he earned a Certificate of Appreciation for A Life Saving Effort.

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission created the program to identify and recognize as Hometown Heroes worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. Nominees must have been born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha.

They are recognized for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.