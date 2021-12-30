Top 10 local stories of 2021: No. 2 — Officer Rusten Sheskey cleared in Jacob Blake shooting

One of the biggest local news stories of the year took place within the first week of 2021.

On Jan. 5, Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley announced during a press conference at the Parkway Chateau that neither Officer Rusten Sheskey nor the two other officers involved in the Aug. 23, 2020, shooting of Jacob Blake, which caused civil unrest to erupt in Downtown Kenosha, would face charges.

The decision by Graveley not to press charges against Sheskey was ranked by the Kenosha News staff as No. 2 in a list of the top 10 local stories of 2021. The No. 1 story will be revealed in Friday’s edition.

Sheskey, of the Kenosha Police Department, shot Blake on Aug. 23, 2020, after being called for a domestic disturbance with the mother of Blake’s children. A video of the shooting began to circulate worldwide on social media, reigniting protests and riots both in Kenosha and across the country that had begun with the killing of George Floyd in May 2020 in Minneapolis.

However, after weeks of studying an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and a review by an independent use-of-force consultant, Graveley said he did not believe charges against the officers were warranted.

“I want to emphasize that this case has to be laser-focused on what a jury trial would look like,” Graveley said during the two-hour press conference. “Everybody has seen the video. From their perspective, they have tried this case from their computer screen in their living room. As a professional, I am called upon on how to try this case in a real court room.”

Graveley said he weighed several factors in making his decision, but most critical was what could be proven in court. Graveley said he felt he couldn’t prove that Sheskey didn’t have the “privilege of self-defense” in his shooting of Blake.

The announcement sparked a peaceful protest that same evening criticizing the decision.

One issue of contention in the investigation was that Blake was carrying a knife at the time of the shooting, which Blake had picked up during the confrontation with police.

On Aug. 23, 2020, the three officers had been called to a woman’s home who said Blake had her car keys and was attempting to leave. Blake’s three children were inside in the vehicle and would witness the shooting.

A felony warrant for Blake’s arrest had been issued for a previous incident with the same woman, and police arrived to arrest Blake.

An altercation began quickly, during which Blake picked up a knife he had dropped and walked to the driver’s door of the vehicle. The officers followed Blake with their guns drawn. Blake later told investigators that he had no intention of using the knife and just didn’t want to leave it behind.

As Blake attempted to get into the vehicle, Sheskey said he grabbed his shirt and Blake twisted around, which was when the seven shots were fired. Blake would be left partially paralyzed.

Sheskey was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting, but he returned four months later after an internal investigation and the announcements by the District Attorney and the U.S. Justice Department, which said in October 2021 that it would also not pursue charges against Sheskey.

Sheskey returned to duty, but not to patrol, and continues instead working a desk job.

