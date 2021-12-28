Top 10 local stories of 2021: No. 4: Three dead in Somers House mass shooting in April, trial set to start in January

Three Kenosha men were shot and killed, and three others wounded when a man opened fire at a bar in Somers following a fist fight between the gunman and one of his victims on April 18.

The mass shooting at the Somers House tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road, was ranked by Kenosha News staff as the No. 4 story of 2021.

Rakayo Alandis Vinson was 24 at the time he was arrested for the killings of Cedric D. Gaston, age 24, Atkeem D. Stevenson, 26, and Kevin T. Donaldson, 22, all of Kenosha.

Vinson, now 25, who was listed as homeless but had lived in Racine at one time, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Vinson is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $4 million bond and is scheduled to go on trial in January.

According to authorities, following the shootings Vinson fled the scene. He was arrested later that afternoon in Mount Pleasant. According to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth the gunman was tracked after an investigation about a stolen car.

Witness statements

During a preliminary hearing on July 9, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Detective Jason Sielski indicated that witnesses at the tavern said Vinson and Donaldson, had been in a physical fight in the bar and that the bar’s owner then attempted to kick Donaldson, 22, and his friends Gaston, 24, and Stevenson, 26, out of the tavern.

Sielski testified that the owner of the tavern took Vinson to the bar’s bathroom “to calm him down, then took him out to the patio area” after the fight. The proprietor then asked another man to keep an eye on Vinson before going to check to see whether the three men he had asked to leave had gone. The tavern owner later identified Vinson as the man he spoke to, Sielski said.

According to Sielski, Gaston and Stevenson had not left, and were instead on the patio. The detective testified that the man left to watch over Vinson told investigators that “Gaston and Stevenson approached the defendant and said ‘what’s up?’ Vinson reportedly said ‘you know what’s up’ and took out a handgun and began firing.”

Sielski said he believed Gaston was shot first and then began trying to get to the door. His body was just outside the front door of the tavern when law enforcement arrived. Sielski said a witness told investigators that he saw “the defendant shooting at Mr. Stevenson, then there was a pause, and then the defendant continued to fire at Mr. Stevenson.”

“Where was Stevenson when the firing continued?” Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked. “On the ground,” Sielski said.

Security video

Sielski said security video showed muzzle flashes, then a person investigators identified as Vinson jump the patio fence. Law enforcement found Vinson’s wallet with his ID lying on the ground in the area where the person had jumped the fence.

“The (security) video appears to show Kevin Donaldson had been in the parking lot at the time the shots were fired, and he ran across the street,” Sielski said. He said video shows Vinson jump the fence into the parking lot “and then crouch down with his arms out as if scanning the crowd, then run across the street.”

On the east side of Sheridan Road, Sielski said, it appears Vinson begins shooting at Donaldson first, with Donaldson returning fire. “He appears to be shot in the chest and then slumps over,” Sielski said of Donaldson.

A friend of Donaldson who was in the parking lot put him into a car and began driving him to the hospital. He died on the way.

Three other men, including the man left to watch over Vinson on the patio, were shot at the bar, one man shot in the arm, one in the chest, the third in the abdomen, Sielski said. The detective indicated that the three injured men did not appear to be targeted, but were struck by bullets aimed at Stevenson and Gaston.

Sielski said no other weapons were found on Stevenson and Gaston, and all the shell casings found on the bar patio appear to have been fired by the same weapon.

When Vinson was taken into custody, he was interviewed by detectives, Sielski said, with Vinson at first denying that he had been at Somers House, later admitting he had been there and that he had been armed with a gun. “He said he blacked out, that (expletive) went down and things popped off,” Sielski said.

Additional charges

In October, Vinson was charged with battery by a prisoner, disorderly conduct and violating county institution laws.

According to the criminal complaint for the new battery charge, deputies began investigating the incident after a man housed at the jail needed stitches in his tongue for an injury. The man told a worker at the hospital he bit his tongue during a fight on his unit.

At the time it occurred, the Somers House case was the first mass shooting of the year in Kenosha County. Since then, there have been two other mass shootings in the county, both in the city of Kenosha.

On Oct. 20, three people were killed and two injured in what was believed to have started as a domestic incident at a home at 610 40th Place.

An early morning shooting on Nov. 7 left one man dead and three injured in the 600 block of 57th Street. The surviving victims were treated for their injuries at area hospitals and released.

According to Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting incident is one with a “minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.”

