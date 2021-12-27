Top 10 local stories of 2021: No. 5: Kenosha Unified School District mask mandate, board salaries spur heated debates

A mask mandate and what some parents viewed as wasteful spending of tax dollars in the Kenosha Unified School District were the focus of public meeting clashes during 2021.

The issues, which let to special meetings and heated debate in the third largest school district in the state, was ranked by Kenosha News staff as the No. 5 story of 2021.

On Aug. 24, a meeting of the Kenosha Unified School Board came to a sudden halt before it could even begin as a throng of demonstrators objected to having to move into crowd overflow rooms. Most of the demonstrators were parents who opposed the administration’s proposal to require masks for staff and students in grades 3K to 6, as there was no COVID-19 vaccine was available for youths and district officials were responding to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams said the meeting would not begin until “we have social distancing” in the room, a statement that brought forth loud jeers and booing. All but one board member left abruptly while parents continued to meet that night to organize what later became a recall campaign, albeit an unsuccessful one, to attempt to oust Adams, whose term is not up until 2023.

Parents vowed to bring about change, however, in the upcoming spring elections, intending to run against three board members whose terms will expire in April, including incumbents Rebecca Stevens, Tony Garcia and the Atifa Robinson, who was appointed in July to replace long-time board member Dan Wade.

The Aug. 24 meeting was rescheduled as a virtual meeting two days later and the board, following a lengthy public hearing in which at least 60 people had signed up to speak, voted 5-2 to reinstate a district mask mandate, which it had previously lifted in June.

Annual meeting

A month later, during the district’s annual meeting of electors, many of the same parents brought their redress of grievances to the floor as a majority took the meeting by storm, voting to reduce the salaries of School Board members while requiring them to meet in person in order to be paid. The majority also voted to recommend decreasing the tax levy by some $2.9 million for next year.

More than 70 people attended the annual meeting, comprising eligible district electors — adult residents who live in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers east of I-94 — with a conservative majority of attendees intent on fighting what they viewed as wasteful spending of tax dollars to operate schools and a lack of accountability among elected officials.

Electors at that meeting voted to change the salaries of School Board members to $100 per in-person, regular meeting attendance only, with no compensation for “virtual attendance of any type of meeting,” according to the motion proposed by Pleasant Prairie resident Amanda Nedweski.

Board members would also receive no compensation for special meetings and committee meetings. Currently, each School Board member, including the board president, is paid an annual stipend of $6,500.

“In the many years of service of some members of the current Kenosha Unified School Board, the academic and social outcomes of KUSD students have declined, while the Board of Education has consistently voted to increase district spending amid significantly declining enrollment,” Nedweski said. “They have repeatedly ignored the input and will of the electors.”

The motion was intended to hold School Board members accountable for their actions, she said.

Follow-up effort

The victory was short-lived for the majority at that annual meeting as a campaign to restore both the board salaries and the administration’s proposed levy was launched by a coalition of parents, educators, community and local labor leaders.

The Education Justice Coalition, a Kenosha grassroots group with strong ties to the Kenosha Education Association, the local teachers’ union, and Kenosha’s faith-based Congregations United to Serve Humanity, among others, received the necessary 100 signatures to hold a special meeting of electors on Nov. 8 to allow the electors again to vote on board salaries.

The levy was not addressed at the special elector’s meeting, but had previously been restored at the Oct. 26 School Board meeting as the majority of members voted on a budget for the 2021-22 school year and did not reduce the levy by $2.9 from the annual meeting in September, a recommendation, which according to administration, was advisory.

During the often raucous meeting, the majority of electors at the special meeting, voted 390-264 to restore the pay for Kenosha Unified School Board members. Nearly 60% of the eligible electors favored restoring the pay to the previous stipend level of $6,500 annually per board member.

Lisa Guerrero, coalition spokesperson, said later she was thrilled with the community’s support.

“We’re so excited that the community showed up and really put their support behind the School Board and recognizing how important it is to make sure those opportunities come with a compensation, because we know how much work they put in,” Guerrero said.

“We hope that we have the community’s continued support as we move forward, because we know we’re not done,” she said.

