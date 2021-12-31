TOP 10 STORIES OF 2021: NO. 1: Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

The eyes of the nation — and in a large extent, the world — were focused squarely on the Kenosha County Court House for 15 days in November with arguably the most high-profile criminal trial this county has ever seen.

That, of course, was the criminal case against Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse. He was found not guilty by a jury in the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25, 2020. The killings took place during the unrest that unfolded in the city that week following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

The story was given the No. 1 spot by the Kenosha News staff in its rankings of the top local stories for 2021.

Jurors acquitted Rittenhouse of all five felony charges — first-degree reckless homicide in the deaths of Rosenbaum and Huber, attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Grosskreutz and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting toward an online news reporter, Richard McGinniss, and an unidentified man.

Two other charges that originally were filed, a misdemeanor count of possession a dangerous weapon by a person younger than 18, and failing to comply with an emergency management order, both were dismissed before the trial began.

Rittenhouse came to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Ill., on Aug. 25, after two days of riots, looting and civil unrest that broke out in the city after Blake was shot. He was armed with an AR-15 rifle he took from the home of the stepfather of Dominick Black, a friend in Kenosha.

The shootings, captured on video and shared countless times on social media, happened later that night.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger led the state’s case, which had hoped to prove that Rittenhouse wasn’t justified in the shooting of Rosenbaum, who was unarmed when the two clashed in a parking lot on Sheridan Road and 63rd Street.

Binger, who was joined at the table by Assistant District Attorney James Kraus, also tried to prove to the jury that Rittenhouse was guilty of homicide and attempted homicide for shooting the other men as they tried to stop him after Rittenhouse ran away from the first shooting.

Leading Rittenhouse’s defense team was Mark Richards, who maintained their client was defending himself against a mob that was trying to kill him. Rittenhouse, Richards suggested reasonably feared that he would be killed or suffer great bodily harm at the hands of the men he shot.

What’s next?

While the criminal trial has ended, that doesn’t mean Rittenhouse won’t be back in court in Kenosha County.

The next issue is his bond money. A motion hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 28, at 11:30 a.m., before Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder, who also presided over the criminal trial.

At issue is the $2 million that was raised by donors and supporters of Rittenhouse and posted by Pierce with a cashier’s check from his law firm. Wood has stated earlier the money was provided by the FightBack Foundation, which he operates, and has maintained the bond money should come back to him.

Court records show that Rittenhouse posted bond Nov. 23, 2020, and was released from custody at that time.

Wood left the case shortly after the bond was posted, and Pierce was fired by the Rittenhouse family. In September, Kenosha-based attorney Xavier Solis, filed a letter with the court on behalf of Wood that demanded the bond money be returned to the FightBack Foundation.

Two criminal cases connected with Rittenhouse remain unfinished and have pending hearings in 2022.

Rittenhouse’s friend Black, 20, of the 3200 block of Lindermann Avenue, Racine, is charged with two felony counts of intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a person younger than 18. He is due in court Jan. 10, for a status conference before Schroeder.

The criminal complaint against Black alleges that he purchased the rifle for Rittenhouse at a Ladysmith hardware store using money from Rittenhouse. Black’s stepfather, who lived in Kenosha, would not allow Rittenhouse to take the gun home because he was underage, according to the court documents.

On the day of the shootings, Black and Rittenhouse went to the stepfather’s house while he was away and took the gun. Black also drove Rittenhouse home after the shootings.

Joshua Ziminski, 36, of the 3400 block of Ivy Lane, Racine, is charged with felony arson and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer. Jury selection in that case will begin Jan. 31, at 9 a.m., before Schroeder.

Prosecutors have alleged that Ziminski fired a handgun into the air near the intersection of Sheridan Road and 60th Street just before Rittenhouse, who was in the same area, shot and killed Rosenbaum.

The arson charges came after video showed Ziminski tossing a match into a dumpster and then asking the crowd for lighter fluid to help the fire spread. He then pushed the dumpster into Sheridan Road as police vehicles were moving toward him, according to the complaint.

Ziminski’s wife, Kelly, earlier pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstructing and failing to comply with an emergency management order. A misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct was dismissed.

Court records show that she was sentenced to seven months in prison, to be served consecutively to a sentence she’s currently serving at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution at Fond du Lac.

