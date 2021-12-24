Top 10 stories of 2021: No. 8 — COVID year two: Optimism, continued caution and a late-year surge

COVID, year two. We hoped it would be all over by 2021, but the pandemic continued.

With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations beginning in December 2020, however, we began to see a light at the end of the tunnel on many levels.

Vaccination clinics

On March 10, Kenosha County Public Health opened an expanded vaccination center at the former Shopko store on 52nd Street. The facility was able to accommodate vaccinations of up to 2,700 people per day. The former clinic site at the Job Center on Sheridan Road could safely host about 1,000 vaccinations daily.

Gov. Tony Evers joined local officials in a tour of the facility on March 12.

As of Dec. 13, state and county health departments reported that 50.76% of the population was fully vaccinated.

Back to business

Spring saw vaccinations increase and COVID numbers begin to decrease. Between Jan. 1 and mid-July COVID cases dropped steadily to new case numbers not seen since March 13, 2020.

With the expiration of the citywide mask ordinance on May 27, restaurants began repopulating and Downtown businesses stated bustling with streets back to pre-COVID traffic congestion.

On July 6, the Kenosha City Council and its committees began holding in-person meetings for the first time since March, 2020. The public was also re-invited to attend in person.

Festival fun

Many parades, including the Kenosha Civic Veterans parade and outdoor festivals returned to their normally scheduled fun.

Those to come back included the Kenosha Pops, Twilight Jazz at the Kemper Center, Oktoberfest at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten and the International Holiday and Market Fair at the Kenosha Public Museum. Other fan favorites have included Bakers and Bowls and Shop with a Cop.

At Halloween, towns throughout Kenosha County offered regular hours for trick or treating, and at Thanksgiving we saw a return of the Mayor’s Turkey Day Run.

School days

Public schools throughout Kenosha County were held in both virtual or in-person during the spring and fall of 2021 depending on parent choice. For the fall of 2021, “the majority of families chose in-person learning,” according to Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer.

Throughout the spring and fall, masks have been required of everyone on district property.

Since September, COVID outbreaks have had a few schools returning briefly to virtual formats.

Pushback and mandates

To keep the momentum of vaccinations going, local medical providers issued vaccination mandates for their staff. Advocate Aurora mandated staff vaccinations by Oct. 15 For staff at Froedtert South’s Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha hospitals, the mandate date was Nov. 1.

But resistance to the mandatory vaccinations took the form of small protests staged near Kenosha hospitals during the summer.

When it came to mask mandates among the public at large, Kenosha area residents were also split. The City of Kenosha’s mask ordinance expired May 27 and in August Kenosha City Council Alderman Anthony Kennedy proposed a reinstatement of the citywide mandate requiring masks to be worn in public spaces and businesses. The mandate would have remained in effect until March 31, 2022, but the proposal failed following much debate and community input against it.

Likewise, mask opponents made waves at Kenosha Unified Board meetings in 2021.

On Aug. 24, a meeting of the School Board came to a sudden halt before it could even begin as a throng of demonstrators objected to having to move into crowd overflow rooms. Most of the demonstrators were parents who opposed the administration’s proposal to require masks for staff and students in grades 3K to 6, as no COVID-19 vaccine was yet available for youths and district officials were responding to in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams announced that the meeting would take place once members of the audience who were not seated in chairs that were spaced about 3 feet apart moved into crowd overflow rooms or into the hallway. The crowd was told they could watch or hear the meeting from just outside the board room or on monitors. Adams said the meeting would not begin until “we have social distancing” in the room, a statement that brought forth loud jeers and booing.

All but one board member left abruptly while parents continued to meet that night to organize what later became a recall campaign, albeit an unsuccessful one to attempt to oust Adams whose term is not up until 2023.

The Aug. 24 meeting was re-scheduled as a virtual meeting two days later and the board, following a lengthy public hearing in which at least 60 people had signed up to speak, voted 5-2 to reinstate a districtwide mask mandate, which it had previously lifted in June.

Several mask protests were registered during citizen comment time at School Board meetings throughout the rest of the school year.

Variants and spikes

During 2021 two variants of COVID-19 came on the scene worldwide. In Wisconsin, the delta variant became the dominant with the omicron variant appearing in the state on Dec. 5 and rapidly taking hold.

After dropping to all-time lows in July, by early August COVID numbers again began to climb, and by the first week of December were as high as they had been a year ago at the same time.

According to a Disease Activity map on the Wisconsin Department of Health website, Kenosha County was listed as “very high” for COVID activity in the first two weeks of December.

Caution against spiking numbers resulted in some venues requiring proof of vaccinations in addition to masks such as attendees of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra for its Dec. 11 holiday concert.

Additional vaccination clinics sponsored by the Kenosha County Public Health began to be offered as well.

Kenosha News reporter Terry Flores contributed to this report.

