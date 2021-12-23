Top 10 stories of 2021: No. 9 — Major county highway, park improvements completed

Kenosha County completed several projects in 2021 that represent a significant investment in public infrastructure — the reconstruction of Highway S in Somers, the creation of the Honor’s Plaza at Veterans Memorial Park in Wheatland and Randall and the restoration of another segment of the Pike River in Petrifying Springs Park.

The completion of these improvements was ranked by the Kenosha News staff as number 9 in a list of top 10 local stories of 2021.

Highway S

The transformation of 3.6 miles of Highway S from a two-lane rural highway into a four-lane, divided highway from Interstate 94 East Frontage Road to Highway 31 was the largest highway project in Kenosha County history. It created a new western gateway into Somers and will support ongoing industrial development and private investment in the area.

“The economic development that’s going to spin off of this is going to be massive, and there is already much activity in this area because of the work that the Village and Town of Somers have done,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said.

Local, county and state officials marked the completion of the project in November, noting state and federal funding was secured to offset the cost of the $21 million project. A federal award covered 80 percent of the cost of the eastern stretch of the project between highways H and 31.

Other improvements included the addition of turn lanes at major intersections, new traffic signals, drainage enhancements, and the construction of an off-street, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Honor Plaza dedication

More than 100 veterans, community members and military dignitaries gathered in October for the dedication of the Honor Plaza at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park in Randall.

“This memorial is meant to be a living memorial, one that people from Kenosha and all around our country will come to reflect, to learn, to express their gratitude and to remember our veterans,” keynote speaker Navy Vice-Admiral (ret.) Dirk Debbink (ret.) said at the ceremony.

Debbink painted a picture of retired veterans strolling, hand-in-hand with their children and grandchildren, at the new Honor Plaza and flag walk at the park, 36290 Bassett Road. The walk features flags from each of the branches of military, including the new Space Force.

The Honor Plaza is the first memorial installment in the western acquisition area of the park. The entire 300-plus-acre park, which also stretches into Wheatland) also includes 45-acre Freedom Lake, reclaimed prairies, wetlands and remnant oak savannas.

In addition to the flag walk and ceremonial lawn, work completed this year includes the parkway leading to it and the addition of three more miles of multi-use trail. Development was partially funded through a Wisconsin Department of Resources Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program grant.

Future phases include plans for educational installments on various conflicts and a series of pavilions located throughout the park to pay tribute to each branch of the military.

Pike River Restoration

October also marked the completion of the Phase 2 of the Pike River Restoration Project.

State, county, local officials and residents gathered to celebrate the restoration of a 3,280-foot stretch of the river within Petrifying Springs Park in Somers.

The Phase II work, which built on Phase I improvements completed in 2018, included the planting of native vegetation on 4.83 acres of the river bank habitat within the central section of the park.

Approximately three-quarters of a mile of new trails were developed to allow the general public to gain recreational access to the Pike River corridor in that area, including for fishing and non-motorized watercraft.

A $1 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency EPA/Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, along with $350,000 from the Fund for Lake Michigan and $50,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources helped cover the cost.

In addition, revenue from the Petrifying Springs Biergarten and Boundless Adventures Outdoor Adventure Park in Bristol were used.

