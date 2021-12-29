Top 10 Stories of the Year No. 3: Kenosha County sees 143% murder spike in a year filled with violence

Kenosha County saw murders spike from seven in 2020 to 17 this year — the latest occurring Dec. 10 when 35-year-old Maximmillion A. Moore of Kenosha was shot and killed in the area of 26th Street and 23rd Avenue.

The staggering increase in homicides was ranked by Kenosha News staff as the No. 3 local story of 2021.

Homicides increased nearly 143% compared with a year ago in a county that has averaged just under seven annually over the last five years, according to the latest data compiled by the county medical examiner’s office.

Moore’s murder was the 14th in the city, which typically records a handful a year. The city has now nearly tripled its annual average.

The county in 2021 averaged 1.6 murders a month, which includes the April 18 mass shooting at the Somers House, a tavern at 1548 Sheridan Road in Somers. Kevin Donaldson, 22; Cedric Gaston, 24; and Atkeem Stevenson, 26,; all of Kenosha were killed. Three others were also shot and wounded but survived.

Rakayo Vinson, 25, is charged with three counts of first degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted homicide and is expected to stand trial in January.

The City of Kenosha typically has about five homicides each year. This year, the first two homicides came just six days into the year when a 24-year-old man is alleged to have hacked his father and step-mother to death with a machete.

Kenosha isn’t alone in seeing an increase in murders. According to FBI statistics released in late September, the United States saw a record one-year increase in homicides from 2019 to 2020, Approximately 21,500 people were killed, up about 4,900 from the previous year. Of those, 77% of people murdered died by gunfire.

Trend continues

This year, the number of homicides continues to rise nationwide, although at a slower pace than last year. The cause of the increase nationwide is subject to debate, with speculation nationally focusing on the societal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The proliferation of firearms and the impact of widespread protest about police shootings are also cited as causes for a spike in homicides nationwide.

Interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen has a longtime interest in using data as a tool in directing resources. What the data shows in the homicide increase here presents a puzzle, he said earlier this fall.

“We’ve seen an increase in all firearm-related activity and I think certain aspects of that are starting to catch up with us,” Larsen said. Last year there were 189 verified “shots-fired” calls in the city, up nearly 114% from 2019 and up 186% from 2018. Aggravated assault with firearm cases increased from 8 in 2019 to 52 in 2020.

Guns were involved in all but two of the 17 homicides in the county this year.

To combat increasing gun crime, Kenosha Police formed the Special Investigations Unit this year. The unit is made up of officers who had been assigned to the gang unit and to drug investigations. The SIU also has assigned federal officers from the ATF and includes a partnership with Pleasant Prairie Police. One focus of the group is targeting illegal guns.

The city’s increase homicides are not just gun crime related, but more than half have involved involve domestic violence, according to authorities. Larsen has said that wider societal causes could also be at work.

In Kenosha’s Uptown neighborhood, police have attempted to address those issues, walking the beat and talking with residents. Their efforts included offering a guidebook to resources in the community hoping to give people links to services. All of those efforts were established to build relationships and trust in a neighborhood that has been rocked by violence over the last year – and by rioting that occurred in August of 2020 in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Officer Rusten Sheskey.

Their efforts came following the murders of Chrishon Wright, 23, on Sept. 6, and Marcus “Lucky” Giddens, on Oct. 8. The men lived on the same 6300 block of 24th Avenue and were killed within less than a month of each other.

Social media

While authorities attributed the increase of homicides to a multitude of factors, Wright’s mother offered her own theory for what may be fueling them, at least in the case of her son.

“I really believe it’s social media,” she said, saying that she thinks what began as a dispute on social media may have led to her son’s shooting. “Words being thrown back from different individuals.”

Social media feuds are often the spark behind violent crime in Kenosha. And according to past statements from Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, worries from witnesses about the possibility of being exposed on Facebook have led to a growing reluctance to cooperate with police and prosecutors in investigations.

“The thing about social media is that it makes communication that much easier because you can communicate any time of the day with anyone regardless of where you are. That being said, you also can have conflict any time of the day, with anyone,” Chief Larsen said. “It could be argued that `friend’ groups are larger and similarly enemy groups could be also. Rumors in the past might have a limited audience; now they could be shared to thousands.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.