NO. 3

Top 10 Stories of the Year No. 3: Kenosha County sees 143% murder spike in a year filled with violence

Kenosha County saw murders spike from seven in 2020 to 17 this year — the latest occurring Dec. 10 when 35-year-old Maximmillion A. Moore of Kenosha was shot and killed in the area of 26th Street and 23rd Avenue.

The staggering increase in homicides was ranked by Kenosha News staff as the No. 3 local story of 2021.

Homicides increased nearly 143% compared with a year ago in a county that has averaged just under seven annually over the last five years, according to the latest data compiled by the county medical examiner’s office.

Kenosha Police work the scene of a fatal shooting Friday morning, Dec.10, 2021, in the area of 23rd Avenue and 26th Street. According to Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola, a 35-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Police were continuing to investigate the incident late Friday morning. City buses were utilized in an effort to block off the scene, and several area schools were placed on an unofficial "soft lockdown," until about 9:13 a.m.

Moore’s murder was the 14th in the city, which typically records a handful a year. The city has now nearly tripled its annual average.

The county in 2021 averaged 1.6 murders a month, which includes the April 18 mass shooting at the Somers House, a tavern at 1548 Sheridan Road in Somers. Kevin Donaldson, 22; Cedric Gaston, 24; and Atkeem Stevenson, 26,; all of Kenosha were killed. Three others were also shot and wounded but survived.

Rakayo Vinson, 25, is charged with three counts of first degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted homicide and is expected to stand trial in January.

The City of Kenosha typically has about five homicides each year. This year, the first two homicides came just six days into the year when a 24-year-old man is alleged to have hacked his father and step-mother to death with a machete.

Kenosha isn’t alone in seeing an increase in murders. According to FBI statistics released in late September, the United States saw a record one-year increase in homicides from 2019 to 2020, Approximately 21,500 people were killed, up about 4,900 from the previous year. Of those, 77% of people murdered died by gunfire.

Trend continues

This year, the number of homicides continues to rise nationwide, although at a slower pace than last year. The cause of the increase nationwide is subject to debate, with speculation nationally focusing on the societal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The proliferation of firearms and the impact of widespread protest about police shootings are also cited as causes for a spike in homicides nationwide.

Interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen has a longtime interest in using data as a tool in directing resources. What the data shows in the homicide increase here presents a puzzle, he said earlier this fall.

“We’ve seen an increase in all firearm-related activity and I think certain aspects of that are starting to catch up with us,” Larsen said. Last year there were 189 verified “shots-fired” calls in the city, up nearly 114% from 2019 and up 186% from 2018. Aggravated assault with firearm cases increased from 8 in 2019 to 52 in 2020.

Guns were involved in all but two of the 17 homicides in the county this year.

To combat increasing gun crime, Kenosha Police formed the Special Investigations Unit this year. The unit is made up of officers who had been assigned to the gang unit and to drug investigations. The SIU also has assigned federal officers from the ATF and includes a partnership with Pleasant Prairie Police. One focus of the group is targeting illegal guns.

The city’s increase homicides are not just gun crime related, but more than half have involved involve domestic violence, according to authorities. Larsen has said that wider societal causes could also be at work.

In Kenosha’s Uptown neighborhood, police have attempted to address those issues, walking the beat and talking with residents. Their efforts included offering a guidebook to resources in the community hoping to give people links to services. All of those efforts were established to build relationships and trust in a neighborhood that has been rocked by violence over the last year – and by rioting that occurred in August of 2020 in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Officer Rusten Sheskey.

Their efforts came following the murders of Chrishon Wright, 23, on Sept. 6, and Marcus “Lucky” Giddens, on Oct. 8. The men lived on the same 6300 block of 24th Avenue and were killed within less than a month of each other.

Social media

While authorities attributed the increase of homicides to a multitude of factors, Wright’s mother offered her own theory for what may be fueling them, at least in the case of her son.

“I really believe it’s social media,” she said, saying that she thinks what began as a dispute on social media may have led to her son’s shooting. “Words being thrown back from different individuals.”

Social media feuds are often the spark behind violent crime in Kenosha. And according to past statements from Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, worries from witnesses about the possibility of being exposed on Facebook have led to a growing reluctance to cooperate with police and prosecutors in investigations.

“The thing about social media is that it makes communication that much easier because you can communicate any time of the day with anyone regardless of where you are. That being said, you also can have conflict any time of the day, with anyone,” Chief Larsen said. “It could be argued that `friend’ groups are larger and similarly enemy groups could be also. Rumors in the past might have a limited audience; now they could be shared to thousands.

+4 
Marcus "Lucky" Giddens

Giddens

 submitted photo

2021 Kenosha homicides

Jan. 6: (1) Jesus Medrano Jr., 49 and (2) Latrice Meyers-Medrano, 36

Killed in their home in the 900 block of 46th Street in Kenosha in a machete attack. Jesus Medrano III, the victims’ son and step-son, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths.

Jan. 15: (3) Turando Long, 28

Shot to death as he walked in the 2200 block of 61st Street in Kenosha at 9:15 a.m. Witnesses said Long was shot at point-blank range by someone in a parked car who had called him over from the sidewalk. No one in custody.

Jan. 25: (4) Gia Buccieri Martin, 39

Killed with a shotgun inside her home in the 5100 block of 14th Avenue in Kenosha. She was reported missing, her body found Feb. 13 in a garbage can outside her home. Her boyfriend Roderick Smith is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in her death.

March 8: (5) Charniese Brown, 26

Stabbed and shot in her home in the 1700 block of 73rd Street in Kenosha. Her boyfriend, Ranon Brownlee, 51, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for her death.

April 18: (6) Kevin Donaldson, 22, (7) Cedric Gaston, 24 and (8) Atkeem Stevenson, 26

Shot to death at the Somers House Tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road in Somers. Three other men were shot and injured in the same incident, which followed a fist fight at the bar. Rakayo Vinson, 25, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted homicide.

May 14: (9) Dayshawn Davis, 18

Shot to death during a domestic dispute in an apartment he was visiting in the 2000 block of 89th Street in Kenosha. Darnell Ridgeway, 25, who lived at the apartment, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

July 29: (10) Hector A. Rodriguez-Rojas, 30

Shot to death in the 1900 block of 52nd Avenue in Kenosha. Victor Ramos Jr., 19, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Sept. 4: (11) Janine Sznitko, 35

Found shot to death in her home on 7500 block of 29th Avenue in Kenosha on Sept. 7. The man police believe killed her, 51-year-old Roberto Andino, died of a self-inflicted gunshot Sept. 8 at a hotel room in Chicago where police had been looking for him in connection with Sznitko’s death. Family and friends said Andino had been stalking Sznitko.

Sept. 6: (12) Chrishon Wright, 23

Shot to death outside a home in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue in Kenosha. No one is in custody.

Oct. 8: (13) Marcus “Lucky” Giddens, 41

Shot to death inside his apartment building in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue in Kenosha. Roscoe C. Patterson, 33, of Somers, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of Giddens. Patterson also faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.

Oct. 19: (14) Marian Pizarro, 18 (who was 9 months pregnant at the time of her death) and (15) Sebastian Perez-Alvarez, 17

Shot to death at Pizarro’s family home in the 600 block of 40th Place in Kenosha. Pizarro’s mother Luz Pizarro-Perez and Pizarro’s 14-year-old brother were shot and wounded. Luz Pizarro-Perez’s live-in boyfriend Jostin Gutierrez-Pagan, 24, is believed to have shot the family before fatally shooting himself.

Nov. 7: (16) Marquis Wallace, 28

Shot and killed during a “shootout” in the 600 block of 57th Street in outside a Downtown Kenosha venue where police later found more than 60 bullet casings. Based on evidence, authorities believe there were at least a six shooters. Police have made arrests in connection with the shootout but had yet to determine the suspect or suspects responsible for fatally injuring Wallace.

Dec. 10: (17) Maximmillion A. Moore, 35

Fatally wounded in the area of 26th Street and 23rd Avenue. Kenosha police released a photograph of the suspect vehicle, a Honda Fit, believed to have been involved in the shooting. Authorities have no suspects to date.

