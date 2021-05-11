Top administrator at Kenosha County Sheriff's Department returns at lower rank

A top administrator at the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has returned from administrative leave at a lower rank.
Bill Beth, who had been one of three captains with the department — the captains ranking only behind Sheriff David Beth and Chief Deputy Marc Levin — returned to work Monday as a sergeant. Beth had been on administrative leave since March 1, with sheriff’s department and county officials refusing to comment on the reason for his leave
In addition to Beth, Capt. Robert Hallisy had been placed on administrative leave in January. He retired in March without returning to work. He served 31 years with the department.
Beth had been captain of detentions, then briefly moved into the captain of operations role when Hallisy was initially placed on leave.
Kenosha County Human Resources Director Clara-lin Tappa declined to comment on the reasons the two captains were placed on leave, saying only that the county was investigating a personnel matter.
The Sheriff’s Department referred questions on the shake-up to the County Human Resources Department. Tappa released a statement on Beth’s return.
"On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Chief Deputy Marc Levin reduced Capt. Bill Beth to the rank of sergeant with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. On May 10, 2021, Sgt. Beth returned to full active duty to serve our community,” Tappa stated. "As sergeant, he will be subject to the same expectations that we have of all personnel and with anticipation that he will have a successful remaining career with the Sheriff’s Department.
"Our focus right now is to help Sgt. Beth continue his opportunity for a successful career, to help him and our entire workforce perform their important duties without distraction, and to respect the specific rights of Sgt. Beth."
Bill Beth, who is Sheriff David's Beth’s cousin, has been a member of the department since 1995. He has served in many roles with the department, including evidence technician, accident investigator, hostage negotiator, school resource officer and public information officer. He was the county’s deputy emergency management director for 10 years.
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2014 and served as facility administrator of the Kenosha County Detention Center and first-shift patrol commander before being promoted to captain in 2019.