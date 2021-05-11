Top administrator at Kenosha County Sheriff's Department returns at lower rank

A top administrator at the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has returned from administrative leave at a lower rank.

Bill Beth, who had been one of three captains with the department — the captains ranking only behind Sheriff David Beth and Chief Deputy Marc Levin — returned to work Monday as a sergeant. Beth had been on administrative leave since March 1, with sheriff’s department and county officials refusing to comment on the reason for his leave

In addition to Beth, Capt. Robert Hallisy had been placed on administrative leave in January. He retired in March without returning to work. He served 31 years with the department.

Beth had been captain of detentions, then briefly moved into the captain of operations role when Hallisy was initially placed on leave.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County Human Resources Director Clara-lin Tappa declined to comment on the reasons the two captains were placed on leave, saying only that the county was investigating a personnel matter.

The Sheriff’s Department referred questions on the shake-up to the County Human Resources Department. Tappa released a statement on Beth’s return.