Top Kenosha Fall Fest giant pumpkin tips the scales at 1,633 lbs

Amidst the many activities and events held Saturday, a giant pumpkin contest was one of them.
As part of Kenosha’s Fall Festival on Saturday, contestants entered their giant pumpkins to be weighed to see who would take home $1,500 and a plaque for the heaviest pumpkin. More cash prizes and ribbons were available for runners-up.
The heaviest pumpkin of the day belonged to Pete Caspers, weighing 1,633 pounds.
John Sikorski came in second with his pumpkin weighing 1,247 pounds, and Joe Adkins came in third with a 1,188 pound pumpkin.
Growing your own vegetables is a cost-effective way of ensuring you eat your five-a-day. However, it can be tricky to figure out what vegetables grow best in different seasons, especially fall and winter.
Ian Anderson’s pumpkin weighed 804 pounds, Alan Kopp’s pumpkin weighed 547 pounds and Jaxon Morehouse’s pumpkin weighed 534 pounds, among results announced this week following the event competition.
WATCH NOW and IN PHOTOS: Pumpkin physics at Bullen Middle School
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
Science teacher Chris Strangberg drops a test pumpkin from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Teams of eighth-grade students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fall of their pumpkins to try to prevent them from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
A Yeti guards one of over 50 pumpkins waiting to be dropped from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Teams of eighth-grade students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fall of their pumpkin to try to prevent it from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
A protected pumpkin falls to the ground from nearly 70 feet in the air as eighth-grade students watch Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Teams of students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fall of their pumpkins to try to prevent them from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
A protected pumpkin falls to the ground from nearly 70 feet in the air as eighth-grade students watch Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Teams of students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fall of their pumpkins to prevent them from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
Students Yesenia Escamilla, Angela Ramirez, and Josselin Aguirre, check to see if their pumpkin survived the drop from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Teams of eighth-grade students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fall
of their pumpkins to try to prevent them from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
Science teacher Chris Strangberg drops one of over 50 pumpkins from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop!. Teams of eighth-grade students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fall
of their pumpkins to try to prevent them from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
A pumpkin flies into the air after science teacher Chris Strangberg drop it from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Teams of eighth-grade students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fall
of their pumpkins to try to prevent them from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
A pumpkin flies into the air after science teacher Chris Strangberg drop it from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Teams of eighth-grade students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fall
of their pumpkins to try to prevent them from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
Science teacher Chris Strangberg reacts to pumpkin flying into the air after he drop it from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Teams of eighth-grade students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fallof their pumpkins to try to prevent them from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
Alexis Chipuli opens the box containing her teams pumpkin to see if survived the fall from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Teams of eighth-grade students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fall of their pumpkins to try to prevent them from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
Alexis Chipuli checks for cracks in her teams pumpkin to af the pumpkin fell nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Teams of eighth-grade students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fall of their pumpkins to try to prevent them from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School
Science teacher Chris Strangberg puts a pumpkin on the lift before traveling nearly 70 feet in the air to drop it Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Teams of eighth-grade students from Bullen Middle School designed contraptions to both slow down and cushion the fall of their pumpkins to try to prevent them from breaking.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Pumpkin physics at Bullen Middle School Video: 2
Pumpkin physics at Bullen Middle School Video 1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.