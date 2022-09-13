 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
KENOSHA FALL FESTIVAL

Top Kenosha Fall Fest giant pumpkin tips the scales at 1,633 lbs

FALL FESTIVAL 2022

Pete Caspers poses with his first-place pumpkin during the giant pumpkin contest at the Kenosha Fall Festival on Saturday.

 Jillian Craig

Amidst the many activities and events held Saturday, a giant pumpkin contest was one of them.

As part of Kenosha’s Fall Festival on Saturday, contestants entered their giant pumpkins to be weighed to see who would take home $1,500 and a plaque for the heaviest pumpkin. More cash prizes and ribbons were available for runners-up.

The heaviest pumpkin of the day belonged to Pete Caspers, weighing 1,633 pounds.

John Sikorski came in second with his pumpkin weighing 1,247 pounds, and Joe Adkins came in third with a 1,188 pound pumpkin.

Growing your own vegetables is a cost-effective way of ensuring you eat your five-a-day. However, it can be tricky to figure out what vegetables grow best in different seasons, especially fall and winter.

Ian Anderson’s pumpkin weighed 804 pounds, Alan Kopp’s pumpkin weighed 547 pounds and Jaxon Morehouse’s pumpkin weighed 534 pounds, among results announced this week following the event competition.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Watch Now: Related Video

These are some free things that used to cost money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert