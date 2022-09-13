Top Kenosha Fall Fest giant pumpkin tips the scales at 1,633 lbs

Amidst the many activities and events held Saturday, a giant pumpkin contest was one of them.

As part of Kenosha’s Fall Festival on Saturday, contestants entered their giant pumpkins to be weighed to see who would take home $1,500 and a plaque for the heaviest pumpkin. More cash prizes and ribbons were available for runners-up.

The heaviest pumpkin of the day belonged to Pete Caspers, weighing 1,633 pounds.

John Sikorski came in second with his pumpkin weighing 1,247 pounds, and Joe Adkins came in third with a 1,188 pound pumpkin.

Ian Anderson’s pumpkin weighed 804 pounds, Alan Kopp’s pumpkin weighed 547 pounds and Jaxon Morehouse’s pumpkin weighed 534 pounds, among results announced this week following the event competition.