TOP LOCAL STORIES OF 2020: No. 3 – The Kyle Rittenhouse shootings

Self-defense assertion

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and killing Huber, first degree reckless homicide for killing Rosenbaum and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Grosskreutz. He is also charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety for firing his weapon in the direction of others on the crowded street, and with a being a minor in possession of a dangerous weapon.

In interviews Rittenhouse and his mother Wendy have maintained he was defending himself when he shot the men. His attorney John Pierce has argued that the prosecution is politically motivated. Rittenhouse has been celebrated as a hero by some gun rights and rightwing activists.

Fundraisers launched for Rittenhouse raised enough cash to post his $2 million bail, and he was released from Kenosha County Detention Center on bond Nov. 20.

Rittenhouse supporters and one of his attorneys are continuing to try to raise money for his defense, including through a controversial decision to sell branded merchandise.