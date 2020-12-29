TOP LOCAL STORIES OF 2020: No. 3 – The Kyle Rittenhouse shootings

Political ideology seemed to affect perception of nearly every aspect of life in 2020, and few things made that more clear than the Kyle Rittenhouse case.
Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill. was charged with homicide and attempted homicide after he shot three men during protests in Kenosha Aug. 25 following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer two days earlier.
The case almost immediately shifted from a typical criminal prosecution to a public relations fight, where how people felt about the killings was divided sharply along political lines.
The teenager had come to Kenosha armed with an AR-15-style rifle — illegal for a 17-year-old to carry — after a social media call for armed “militia” to come to the city after protests had turned into destructive rioting after the Blake shooting.
During the night, Rittenhouse clashed on the street with 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, and during that confrontation shot and killed the Kenosha resident. After he ran away from that shooting along Sheridan Road, a group of people chased him attempting to stop him. He fell and was confronted by Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, who attempted to hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Rittenhouse shot him, killing him, and shot Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, severely wounding him.
Worldwide attention
The encounters were captured on video by people, including independent journalists, at the protests.
Rittenhouse then ran and walked toward approaching armored police vehicles, but those vehicles pass him by. He left Kenosha and returned to Antioch with a friend, turning himself in to Antioch Police hours later.
Almost immediately, reaction to the case split along ideological lines.
Outside courthouses where Rittenhouse appeared or where his case was being heard, Black Lives Matter protesters showed by in support of the three men shot, while protesters — some armed — showed up to demand charges against Rittenhouse be dropped. Players on both sides, including family members of those killed, have reportedly received threats and memes ridiculing the victims quickly spread online.
Rittenhouse has said in interviews that he brought the rifle to the protests because he and a friend were hired to provide security for a used car business that had been badly damaged by arson during the riots. The owner of the car lot has said in interviews that he did not hire any security.
A 19-year-old friend of Rittenhouse, Kenosha resident Dominick Black, told police that he bought the AR-15 for Rittenhouse and kept the gun at Black’s stepfather’s house in Kenosha. Rittenhouse, who Black described in police interviews as inexperienced with weapons, took the gun from the house the night of the shooting.
Self-defense assertion
Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and killing Huber, first degree reckless homicide for killing Rosenbaum and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Grosskreutz. He is also charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety for firing his weapon in the direction of others on the crowded street, and with a being a minor in possession of a dangerous weapon.
In interviews Rittenhouse and his mother Wendy have maintained he was defending himself when he shot the men. His attorney John Pierce has argued that the prosecution is politically motivated. Rittenhouse has been celebrated as a hero by some gun rights and rightwing activists.
Fundraisers launched for Rittenhouse raised enough cash to post his $2 million bail, and he was released from Kenosha County Detention Center on bond Nov. 20.
Rittenhouse supporters and one of his attorneys are continuing to try to raise money for his defense, including through a controversial decision to sell branded merchandise.
Many on the left saw the shooting — and Rittenhouse’s elevation by some as a hero — as evidence of the danger of the rise of rightwing militias who have had heavily armed men at protests around the country. There have been a string of violent incidents and arrests related to militia groups, including the arrest of militia members in Michigan who were allegedly plotting to kidnap the governor. Two militia members from Missouri were charged with gun crimes after traveling to Kenosha during protests, allegedly planning violence. An informer told federal investigators the two men were planning to possibly “pick people off” during the protests.
Meanwhile the criminal case against Rittenhouse has moved slowly, in part because his attorneys unsuccessfully fought his extradition from Illinois to Wisconsin.
Rittenhouse is next expected to appear in court Jan. 5 for an arraignment.
Fave 5: Reporter Deneen Smith shares her favorite stories of 2020
2020 was a year like no other for the United States and for Kenosha in particular.
The focus of the world fell on our city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police, the subsequent protest, two days of rioting that left the business center of Uptown in ruins, and the arrival of armed militia members in the city during unrest and the fatal shooting of two men by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.
The county was a focus in the contentious presidential election, a swing county in a swing state, with two visits by President Donald Trump and one by President Elect Joe Biden.
And the county was particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin had one of the highest infection rates in the United States and Kenosha had one of the highest infection rates in the state. By Dec. 10, more than 1 of every 1,000 Kenosha residents - 173 people -had died of the virus.
The stories I chose included one on a man who was nearly killed by racially-motivated violence a month before the Blake shooting. I was moved by his openness in talking about the attack and by heartbreak over the racist words that preceded it.
Another story focused on the reaction of residents of Uptown in the early morning following rioting there as firefighters were continuing to battle fires.
I included a story that was part of a series in the Kenosha News focusing on individual residents experience with racism in the city and their hopes for change.
Another story focuses on one family hit by the pandemic, one of many families in Kenosha who had multiple family members die in November, the most deadly month of the pandemic.
Last I chose a story outside of the dominant storylines of the year, this one about a woman who used preparation and a calm attitude to survive an almost unthinkably frightening experience when she was swept from a boat on Lake Michigan at night during a terrible storm.
Cleveland Carr narrowly survived a violent attack by his roommate who first threatened him using a racial slur.
Sarah Pederson was swept off a sailboat in Lake Michigan at night during a storm. Her attitude and her preparedness helped her survive.
Five members of the same family hit with COVID-19, two die, in a story that shows the impact of the pandemic on local families
Residents of Uptown were on the streets at dawn watching firefighters continue to put out fires set during rioting in the neighborhood
In the aftermath of protests and riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer, the Kenosha News spoke to local resi…