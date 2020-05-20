Top staff resigns to protest reopening of Lake Geneva beach

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Longtime managers at Lake Geneva’s popular Riviera Beach have resigned in protest because the city is reopening the beach to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

A divided Lake Geneva City Council voted Tuesday night to open the beach to the public starting Saturday, despite concerns that big crowds could risk spreading the coronavirus.

The 4-3 vote at a special meeting means hundreds of people could jam the beach this weekend during the Memorial Day holiday with no mandate that they take precautions to avoid spreading germs.

Aldermen urged city staff to take steps to protect beach workers and also to encourage beach goers to voluntarily observe public health guidelines designed to control the virus, such as staying six feet away from one another.

Longtime beach manager George Steffen and assistant manager Joe Clifford resigned their positions in protest, both saying that the city was jeopardizing public health by opening the beach.

“I see no other option than to resign,” Steffen wrote in a letter that was read aloud at the council meeting before aldermen cast their votes.