TOP STORIES OF 2020: No. 1 -- Blake shooting unleashes violence, destruction and call for reckoning

“What occurred last night in the City of Kenosha is unacceptable,” said Mayor John Antaramian following the first night of rioting after the shooting. “Rioting and looting is not something that is acceptable in this community, and therefore that also has consequences.”

Blake’s shooting unleashed demonstrations against police brutality around the nation and the world, not just in Kenosha. As with the Minneapolis Police killing of George Floyd on May 25, in which a white officer knelt on the neck of a Black man who suffocated, the Black Lives Matter movement made its presence felt, surrounding the Kenosha County Courthouse, with hundreds chanting Blake’s name and calling for justice.

Some threw rocks, bricks and incendiary devices at law enforcement wearing riot gear, while others attempted to topple barriers erected around the building. Still others set fire to small, hand-held American flags and to two-ton city dump trucks.

Peaceful protests during the day, however, not only called for the racial injustice and police brutality to end, but for the looters and rioters to leave. Among the protest leaders, Porche Bennett-Bey, who was named Time Magazine’s Guardian of the Year earlier this month, admonished outsiders who had caused destruction to the city where she was born and raised.