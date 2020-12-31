TOP STORIES OF 2020: No. 1 -- Blake shooting unleashes violence, destruction and call for reckoning

The shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23 brought impassioned protests against police brutality, with calls for justice and an end to systemic racism. It also brought rioting, looting, death and destruction in a reckoning like few other cities have ever seen.
Blake, 29, who is Black, was shot seven times by Rusten Sheskey, a white police officer, the bullets striking Blake in the back as he was entering an SUV, his kids still in the back seat, parked in the 2800 block of 40th Street. Police were attempting to arrest Blake on a warrant.
Blake survived the shooting — which was recorded on video and went viral — but was left paralyzed from the waist down and likely for life, according to family members. The shooting touched off several days of peaceful protests and equal amounts of night-time violence.
At night, looters and rioters — many from out of town — destroyed businesses, setting fire to buildings in the city’s Downtown and Uptown districts, which bore the brunt of their wrath. Public buildings were damaged, and the probation and parole office on 60th Street near Downtown was gutted by fire.
In Uptown, the Danish Brotherhood building at 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street was set on fire and destroyed. A 71-year-old man suffered head injuries attempting to fend off the rioters.
A state of emergency was called by city and county leaders, and nightly curfews were ordered but seldom followed. The National Guard mobilized, with more than 2,000 troops along with law enforcement from other jurisdictions assisting. Armed citizens, local and non-residents, also descended on the city.
“What occurred last night in the City of Kenosha is unacceptable,” said Mayor John Antaramian following the first night of rioting after the shooting. “Rioting and looting is not something that is acceptable in this community, and therefore that also has consequences.”
Blake’s shooting unleashed demonstrations against police brutality around the nation and the world, not just in Kenosha. As with the Minneapolis Police killing of George Floyd on May 25, in which a white officer knelt on the neck of a Black man who suffocated, the Black Lives Matter movement made its presence felt, surrounding the Kenosha County Courthouse, with hundreds chanting Blake’s name and calling for justice.
Some threw rocks, bricks and incendiary devices at law enforcement wearing riot gear, while others attempted to topple barriers erected around the building. Still others set fire to small, hand-held American flags and to two-ton city dump trucks.
Peaceful protests during the day, however, not only called for the racial injustice and police brutality to end, but for the looters and rioters to leave. Among the protest leaders, Porche Bennett-Bey, who was named Time Magazine’s Guardian of the Year earlier this month, admonished outsiders who had caused destruction to the city where she was born and raised.
“That ends today,” Bennett-Bey said to the throng of media that approached her after a rally on the fourth night following Blake’s shooting. “Either you’re here to be peaceful and do that for the cause and do what’s right, or just don’t come, because we’ve got to rebuild this. We live here, you guys get to go home to a pretty little city.
“We’ve got to wake up to this now.”
Unrest becomes political
Blake’s shooting and the civil unrest that ensued also placed Kenosha front and center on the national political stage.
Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden brought their 2020 presidential campaigns to Kenosha amid demonstrations on both sides.
Trump toured sites where businesses had been destroyed and met with National Guard troops who were deployed to keep the peace. They took over Bradford High School, using it as their command post for two weeks. Trump, who eventually lost his bid for a second term, campaigned locally on a “law and order” platform and falsely took credit for activating the troops.
Trump also defended Kyle Rittenhouse, who faces homicide charges in the killing of two Kenosha-area men protesting Blake’s shooting.
Biden, who met with Blake’s family members and activists, stumped at Grace Lutheran Church in a campaign touted as one of healing that needed to take place amid the devastation. Biden advocated for Sheskey to be charged in Blake’s shooting.
Evers calls out National Guard
It was Gov. Tony Evers, and not Trump, however, who authorized the guard to mobilize hundreds of troops in the hours following Blake’s shooting.
Nonetheless, on a smaller political stage, a recall campaign against Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was mounted in the wake of the unrest, but it eventually failed after falling short of the required signatures.
Charges dropped
At the time of the shooting, Blake had been living with his sons, ages 3, 5 and 8. Officers had been called to the Aug. 23 scene by the children’s mother, who reported a dispute over a vehicle. She said Blake was at her home when he should not have been. He was wanted on a warrant related to a May incident in which she alleged Blake had taken her car and debit card and that he touched her sexually without her consent.
Days before Blake was to go on trial for the alleged sexual assault, however, the district attorney’s office dropped the charge, as the woman making the allegations no longer cooperated with the investigation. As a part of a plea deal, Blake was sentenced to two years probation on a pair of disorderly conduct charges.
“Honestly, your honor, although I pled guilty to this, I don’t consider myself to be guilty. I pretty much took this opportunity to get to see my children quicker,” Blake told Judge Bruce Schroeder at the Nov. 6 video conference hearing where he appeared from a rehabilitation facility in Illinois.
No timetable on Sheskey investigation
In the days following the shooting, Blake’s family called for the firing and arrest of Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake, and that Sheskey be charged with attempted murder. An attorney representing the Kenosha police union issued a statement saying Jacob Blake “forcefully fought” before he was shot.
The shooting, which was investigated by the Department of Justice, is currently in the hands of Noble Wray, a retired Madison police chief, called upon by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to conduct an independent review of the justice department investigation into the police use of force. The review is taking place before Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely makes his ruling on whether charges will be filed against Sheskey.
“A comprehensive and fair investigation is absolutely what all parties involved in this case deserve,” Gravely said at a Sept. 22 press conference, a month after the shooting. “It’s what Jacob Blake and his family deserve. It’s what the public deserves, who certainly have taken an interest in this case and have certainly in dramatic ways talked about and have it be part of how it informs them in terms of modern policing, race and systemic racism in our society.
“And then, certainly the police officers and their families deserve a complete and fair investigation in all respects.”
No timetable has been set for when Wray’s findings will be complete or for when Graveley’s announcement will be made. However, local activists at city listening sessions and at many staged protests, including one held Dec. 12, continued to demand Sheskey’s termination and arrest on a charge of attempted homicide.
Nearly four months have gone by without a decision, something that has been difficult for Blake’s family to deal with, his uncle, Justin Blake, said at the rally for peace and justice.
“It’s over frustrating,” he said to an assembled group of media in Civic Center Park. “The community doesn’t deserve this. It’s clear to see on the video that was seen around the world that an injustice happened, that human rights were broken, civil rights were broken and criminal acts had taken place. It’s very frustrating.”