TOP STORIES OF 2020: No. 10 Somers development

In some cases plans have been in the works for several years. In other cases it was earth movers actually digging into the ground.

Wherever in the process, the development boom continued for Kenosha’s suburban areas in 2020, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Projects in the City of Kenosha near I-94 and in Pleasant Prairie are worth noting and we’ll talk about those in the days ahead. But it was development and development proposals in Somers that really stood out this year and ranked No. 10 in this year’s countdown of the Top 10 local news stories of 2020.

Somers continued its transformation from rural community that began in earnest several years ago with the development of the Somers Market commercial area and more recently with the warehouse developments near the intersection of highways S and H.

Residential development really came into the spotlight this year.

People were moving in to completed units while work continued at the Hawthorn Apartments site at Highway E and Green Bay Road. The 200+ unit development is valued at $30 million.