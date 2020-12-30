TOP STORIES OF 2020: No. 2 – COVID-19 upends our lives

In every year there are major news stories, but rare is a story that has an impact on so many.

When the first stories of the discovery of a new virus called COVID-19 began to arrive in early 2020, none of us imagined how our lives would change, from the way we work to how our kids attend school to where we shop to how we interact with our friends and families.

We also could not have anticipated the death toll, which in Kenosha County was 220 by Christmas — about one in every 770 Kenosha County residents died of the virus between early April, when we recorded our first death, and late December.

During the fall, Wisconsin had among the highest per-capita infection rates in the United States — which had one of the highest infection rates in the world — and Kenosha County had one of the highest rates of infection and of death in Wisconsin.

Deaths from the virus skyrocketed in the state and county in November and December, reaching more than 4,700 deaths statewide by the end of December. It took seven months to reach the first 100 deaths from the virus in Kenosha County. In the next eight weeks, another 120 people died here.