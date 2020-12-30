TOP STORIES OF 2020: No. 2 – COVID-19 upends our lives

In every year there are major news stories, but rare is a story that has an impact on so many.
When the first stories of the discovery of a new virus called COVID-19 began to arrive in early 2020, none of us imagined how our lives would change, from the way we work to how our kids attend school to where we shop to how we interact with our friends and families.
We also could not have anticipated the death toll, which in Kenosha County was 220 by Christmas — about one in every 770 Kenosha County residents died of the virus between early April, when we recorded our first death, and late December.
During the fall, Wisconsin had among the highest per-capita infection rates in the United States — which had one of the highest infection rates in the world — and Kenosha County had one of the highest rates of infection and of death in Wisconsin.
Deaths from the virus skyrocketed in the state and county in November and December, reaching more than 4,700 deaths statewide by the end of December. It took seven months to reach the first 100 deaths from the virus in Kenosha County. In the next eight weeks, another 120 people died here.
If you averaged those deaths by month, it would appear COVID-19 would have overtaken heart disease as the leading killer of Kenosha County residents in the final months of 2020.
To compare that to other causes of death, in 2017 — the most recent data easily available from the state — 317 people died of heart disease in Kenosha County, the leading cause of death in the county and in the nation. That was 317 people dead over 12 months, compared to the eight months that people were dying of COVID-19 this year — an average of 26 people a month.
Comparing COVID deaths with other common diseases, a total of 23 people died in 2017 of breast cancer, 28 of pneumonia and influenza combined.
The deaths of COVID patients were concentrated among the elderly.
That is true of other diseases as well — about 66 percent of cardiovascular disease deaths are among people over age 75, according to the American Heart Association. Eighty-seven percent of people who die of cancer are over the age of 50, about half older than 70.
Daily life disrupted
While COVID caused death and illness, it also caused personal disruption as schools shifted to virtual learning, then back to classrooms, then to virtual learning again. Businesses closed and reopened, and some shut down for good. Many people began working remotely from home. Courts closed and shifted to Zoom appearances, and many trials were delayed or cancelled.
Efforts to fight the spread of the virus turned into political battles, with the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature and right-leaning groups fighting and protesting any restrictions or shutdowns ordered by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, under advice of state health officials.
Nationally, there were ideological battles over whether or not government — or private businesses — could require people to wear facemasks that health experts say can prevent the spread.
The fight continues
Locally, the Kenosha County Division of Health worked untold hours in an effort to save lives lost to COVID.
“We started off with thorough disease investigation and contact tracing, were nimble with the ever-changing guidelines as we learned more about the virus, and then moved into a countywide testing strategy,” said Jen Freiheit, the county’s chief health officer. “We educated businesses, schools and many individuals on the great unknown, even though we had prepared for this moment since 9-11 through pandemic response plans, trainings and exercises.”
As the year ends, the new COVID-19 vaccines were beginning to be distributed around the world and in the state, bringing hope that the pandemic would be brought under control in the coming year. In Wisconsin, the vaccines were made available to healthcare workers first. In Kenosha, Froedtert South and Aurora hospitals began offering the vaccines to their employees, with workers at long-term care facilities and their vulnerable residents expected to be among the next group to receive the shots.
Vaccinations for the general public are not likely to be available for months, so public health officials are warning people to continue to practice social distancing in the months ahead.
