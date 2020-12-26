TOP STORIES OF 2020: No. 6 – City, county act to get body cameras for law enforcement

Body cameras are on their way for City of Kenosha police officers and deputies of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
Decisions to fund the cameras came as end-of-the-year budget authorizations were approved by both the City Council and the County Board of Supervisors.
The pending use of body cameras, including the debates about their use during the year, ranked No. 6 in this year’s countdown of the Top 10 local news stories of 2020. Stories descending to the No. 1 story of the year will run through the Dec. 31 issue of the Kenosha News.
City police cameras
The push to equip all Kenosha Police Department officers with body cameras, along with similar technology in their squad cars, made its way into the 2021 budget.
The city will purchase 175 body-worn cameras and up to 60 in-car cameras for police vehicles at a cost of $750,000. The department’s capital improvement plan also includes $25,000 to upgrade computer server equipment.
The proposal, which comes with three-year licensing, network storage and associated equipment to maintain the system, was moved up a year. The cameras had been targeted for acquisition in 2022 in the city’s capital improvement plan.
In fact, the City Council had already approved the body cameras three years ago, but opted not to act to buy them, putting off their purchase because of the cost, Alderman Rocco LaMacchia has said.
While the plan lists the justification for the cameras as a recommendation by the president’s 21st Century Police Task Force report, public outcry for accountability following Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 has also hastened city elected officials‘ response to have them on board sooner.
The city has been criticized by community activists and others in the wake of Blake’s shooting, with some having said that body cameras would have afforded an increased measure of accountability. Others have said they would have provided a broader picture of what led up to the shooting that ultimately left Blake paralyzed and perhaps could have even prevented ensuing violence.
The shooting led to civil protests during the day, followed by rioting after hours, that led to shooting deaths along with millions of dollars in devastation to businesses, private and public property and historic landmarks — destruction the likes the city had never seen and from which it continues to recover.
County adding cameras
Shortly after the Blake shooting and subsequent unrest, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser publicly reaffirmed his commitment to funding body camera equipment for the Sheriff’s Department.
“I hear the community’s call for more transparency, and I can tell you that body cameras will be funded next year,” Kreuser said. “The County Board made this request in a resolution adopted not long before the recent, tragic events in our community, and I have no reason not to follow through on it.”
In July, law enforcement personnel and residents seeking change in police policy voiced support at a public meeting for the use of body cameras by the Sheriff’s Department. “The vast majority of law enforcement officers want to have body cameras,” Capt. Robert Hallisy said.
The meeting followed the shooting of George Floyd in Minnesota, which Hallisy called “abhorrent” and “made every good officer’s stomach turn.”
A group of residents that included members of the Black Lives Matter movement rallied outside the Kenosha prior to a joint meeting of the Finance and Judiciary and Law committees on the issue. Those who spoke at the meeting said body cameras increase transparency, accountability and help protect both the officers and the public. Some residents gave emotional pleas, stating the cameras will help minorities feel less anxious during interactions with law enforcement officers.
Sheriff David Beth said at the meeting he is “not opposed to body cams.”
“If the County Board wanted to put money toward them, we are not against them,” Beth said, adding the department already uses dashboard cameras. “The major factor is cost.”
A 2021 Kenosha County budget presented by Kreuser in late fall included funding for the purchase and administer body camera equipment for members of Sheriff’s Department.
Kreuser said best practices elsewhere will be reviewed to ensure that Kenosha County’s policies and procedures yield accountability for law enforcement and the public.
“We’re spending a lot of money on this equipment,” Kreuser said. “We want to make sure it’s money well spent.”
The 2021 budget also funds a new deputy to oversee the implementation of the body cameras.
On Nov. 12, the County Board voted 18-0 in favor of a resolution to bonding for up to $15,240,000, including $425,000 for the body cameras.