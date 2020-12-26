TOP STORIES OF 2020: No. 6 – City, county act to get body cameras for law enforcement

While the plan lists the justification for the cameras as a recommendation by the president’s 21st Century Police Task Force report, public outcry for accountability following Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 has also hastened city elected officials‘ response to have them on board sooner.

The city has been criticized by community activists and others in the wake of Blake’s shooting, with some having said that body cameras would have afforded an increased measure of accountability. Others have said they would have provided a broader picture of what led up to the shooting that ultimately left Blake paralyzed and perhaps could have even prevented ensuing violence.

The shooting led to civil protests during the day, followed by rioting after hours, that led to shooting deaths along with millions of dollars in devastation to businesses, private and public property and historic landmarks — destruction the likes the city had never seen and from which it continues to recover.

County adding cameras

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after the Blake shooting and subsequent unrest, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser publicly reaffirmed his commitment to funding body camera equipment for the Sheriff’s Department.