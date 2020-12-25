TOP STORIES OF 2020: NO. 7 -- Floyd protests spark meaningful conversations in Kenosha

Antaramian said at the time that he planned to assemble a group of faith-based leaders, along with individuals from other parts of the community, to work toward solutions.

It was his hope at the time that such meetings would be a starting point.

“I am confident that, with their help and leadership, Kenosha can become a stronger advocate for the rights of all people,” Antaramian said. “We’ll create the space to have an open dialogue to have those oftentimes difficult, but very necessary, conversations.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death and the protests that followed, the mayor also was asked if he felt a situation like that could unfold here.

At the time, he couldn’t have predicted what would happen just under three months later.

“I would like to believe that our police department is very well-trained, and I think that you saw how they reacted to things just this last go-around, how well they did,” Antaramian said. “Is there always a possibility of something like that? Sure.

“But, no, I don’t worry about that as much as I worry about the overall issues that we as a community have to face, and that is racism as a whole.”

Listening sessions held