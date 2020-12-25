TOP STORIES OF 2020: NO. 7 -- Floyd protests spark meaningful conversations in Kenosha

When hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Kenosha on Sunday night, May 31, in response to the death of George Floyd, nobody could have predicted it would just be the start of a tumultuous several months.
Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police Officer on May 25, and just six days later protests across the country made their way here.
What followed in the next months — prior to and after the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23 — were numerous calls for police reform and finally addressing the realities of systemic racism.
Those efforts in the aftermath of both incidents ranked No. 7 in this year’s countdown of the Top 10 local news stories of 2020. Stories descending to the No. 1 story of the year will run through the Dec. 31 issue.
The majority of the protests in the city immediately following Floyd’s death were peaceful, but there were some reports of rioting and violence that led to damage to businesses. In the days following the march that Sunday night, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian issued a statement regarding Floyd’s death and also his commitment to addressing systemic racism in Kenosha.
Antaramian also addressed Floyd’s death itself.
“It was wrong,” Antaramian said in a released statement. “There is no excuse for what occurred in the death of George Floyd. All of the officers need to be held accountable.”
Antaramian said at the time that he planned to assemble a group of faith-based leaders, along with individuals from other parts of the community, to work toward solutions.
It was his hope at the time that such meetings would be a starting point.
“I am confident that, with their help and leadership, Kenosha can become a stronger advocate for the rights of all people,” Antaramian said. “We’ll create the space to have an open dialogue to have those oftentimes difficult, but very necessary, conversations.”
In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death and the protests that followed, the mayor also was asked if he felt a situation like that could unfold here.
At the time, he couldn’t have predicted what would happen just under three months later.
“I would like to believe that our police department is very well-trained, and I think that you saw how they reacted to things just this last go-around, how well they did,” Antaramian said. “Is there always a possibility of something like that? Sure.
“But, no, I don’t worry about that as much as I worry about the overall issues that we as a community have to face, and that is racism as a whole.”
Listening sessions held
Through September and October, which included the aftermath of the Blake shooting, the city held four listening sessions to address such issues related to both police incidents.
The sessions drew 207 people in person and 38 more online, according to information provided afterward by the city. Women made up 63.3% of the participants, while 27.1% were men, and 9.7% gave no response.
Of those attending, 64 were white, 45 were African-American, 11 were biracial, nine Hispanic and two other.
Issues such as police brutality and the need for better police training, including de-escalating situations, recognizing implicit bias and dealing with people who have mental health challenges, were among those raised during the sessions.
In response to the sessions, the city in December approved a two-year contract with Tampa-based Fair & Impartial Policing to use its curriculum in a new training program for Kenosha Police.
The training deals specifically with implicit bias, and three members of the department are currently undergoing training. They will then train 200 police officers beginning in January.