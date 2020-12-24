TOP STORIES OF 2020: NO. 8 – January storm slams Kenosha shoreline

Nearly a year later, Kenosha County is still dealing with the aftermath of a winter storm that whipped Lake Michigan into a frenzy, causing millions of dollars in damage from strong winds, heavy flooding and erosion.

The storm and its aftermath ranked No. 8 in this year’s countdown of the Top 10 local news stories of 2020. Stories descending to the No. 1 story of the year will run through the Dec. 31 issue of the Kenosha News.

Restoration ‘ongoing’

Kemper Center, the county’s historic park and cultural center that sits on the edge of the lake at 6501 Third Ave., incurred heavy damage.

Cleanup work to repair damage and clean-up debris from the grounds of the center, 6501 Third Ave., was completed in August. However, there still is much to do.

“There was substantial damage,” said Matthew Collins, director of the Kenosha County Parks and Recreation Department.

The next project, to restore the multi-use path, will begin in the spring. He expects it to be completed in early May at an estimated cost of $15 million.

Restoration, he said, “is an ongoing issue.” Meanwhile, county officials are looking for a grant to cover the cost of that work.