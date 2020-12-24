TOP STORIES OF 2020: NO. 8 – January storm slams Kenosha shoreline

Nearly a year later, Kenosha County is still dealing with the aftermath of a winter storm that whipped Lake Michigan into a frenzy, causing millions of dollars in damage from strong winds, heavy flooding and erosion.
The storm and its aftermath ranked No. 8 in this year’s countdown of the Top 10 local news stories of 2020. Stories descending to the No. 1 story of the year will run through the Dec. 31 issue of the Kenosha News.
Restoration ‘ongoing’
Kemper Center, the county’s historic park and cultural center that sits on the edge of the lake at 6501 Third Ave., incurred heavy damage.
Cleanup work to repair damage and clean-up debris from the grounds of the center, 6501 Third Ave., was completed in August. However, there still is much to do.
“There was substantial damage,” said Matthew Collins, director of the Kenosha County Parks and Recreation Department.
The next project, to restore the multi-use path, will begin in the spring. He expects it to be completed in early May at an estimated cost of $15 million.
Restoration, he said, “is an ongoing issue.” Meanwhile, county officials are looking for a grant to cover the cost of that work.
Collins said revetment engineering to prevent further erosion will take a while and is not likely to begin next year because there is no funding for it. The revetment process calls for sloping structures to protect the shoreline.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied funding for that project.
In March, Collins said the county had worked for several years on an engineering plan to improve shoreline protection at the site when the storm hit.
“Utilizing those plans we have a very good idea of what it would take to restore the shoreline properly, with the aim to not only repair damage from the storm but to improve the revetment to protect the property from future damage.” he said then. “
The Jan. 10-12 storm left destruction all along the lakefront.
In Kenosha County, waves ripped bricks from the walkway in Harbor Park, washed away a portion of the trail at the Kemper Center and left the property buried under the rocks tossed from the lake by the force of the water.
It also damaged storm sewers and left beaches and shoreline littered with rocks and debris.
Erosion concerns
The storm was so severe that communities along the shore suffered major erosion.
Homeowners are seeking solutions that would allow them to firm up the embankments at the rear of their properties. Some hope to get federal or state aid. However, some have begun to shore up their properties by placing heavy concrete slabs along the side of the embankment.
In December 2019, a home on Sheridan Road, less than a mile from Carthage College, dropped 50 feet into Lake Michigan. Two days later, the owners were forced to move a fence 20 feet closer to their house.
The very next morning the ground where the fence had originally been located fell into the lake.
“I always thought erosion happened slowly, Matt Galley said. This is happening so quickly. This is not slow erosion.”
Galley and Mike Gielas said they had begun noticing some shifting during the summer of 2018.
FEMA accesses damage
Early this year, Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency and then FEMA was called to access the storm damage. Lake Michigan was at record water level, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Collins said the water level is still high, but is no longer at record level. The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration said the Lake Michigan water levels remain near the highest observed monthly levels since 1918. The most recent period with similar lake levels was in 1986-87.
NOAA said elevated lake levels impacts the shore during storms. Even minor events on the lake may cause flooding of low-lying areas such as beaches, parks and trails.
Earlier this fall, officials were hoping this winter would not be as severe as the January storm.