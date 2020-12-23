TOP STORIES OF 2020: No. 9 — Major county highway projects

Highway S

Substantial progress was also made to expand Highway S into a four-lane, divided highway between Highway 31 and the I-94 east frontage road. The project also includes: the addition of turn lanes; the replacement of traffic signals; drainage improvements; and the addition of an off-road, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Work undertaken in 2020 included the construction of what will be the new westbound lanes, located generally just north of the old right-of-way. New, expanded bridges over the Canadian Pacific railroad tracks and the Kilbourn Road Ditch were constructed, and a reconfigured intersection with Highway EA was completed.

Work on the new eastbound lanes — to be located largely over the old, two-lane road right-of-way — will occur in 2021.

Highway F

This project, completed in November, included a rerouting of Highway F between Highway O and 352nd Avenue. The project resulted in a new intersection with Highway O, along with upgrades to existing intersections elsewhere, drainage improvements and the addition of a multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The rural curvaceous highway borders the southern border of Veterans Memorial Park and will provide another entrance to the county park.