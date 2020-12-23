TOP STORIES OF 2020: No. 9 — Major county highway projects

Three major road expansion projects — some of the biggest in Kenosha County history — got underway in 2020. The Highways KR and S projects are ongoing, while in the western part of the county the Highway F realignment project was completed.
The transformation of one-time rural roads to suburban thoroughfares ranked No. 9 in this year’s countdown of the Top 10 local news stories of 2020. Stories descending to the No. 1 story of the year will run through the Dec. 31 issue of the Kenosha News.
Highway KR
The $59 million expansion of Highway KR into a four-lane concrete highway is part of the broader highway reconstruction work in and around the Wiscconn Valley development, where Foxconn is setting up shop.
Work undertaken in 2020 include reconstruction between Highway H and Highway 31 and construction of new Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific rail crossing.
Planned project work set to begin in 2021 includes reconstruction of the interchange at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway KR, which will be reduce traffic to one lane in each direction.
The reconstruction and realignment of 72nd Avenue (County EA) is planned for 2022, followed by project restoration. The entire project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2022.
Highway S
Substantial progress was also made to expand Highway S into a four-lane, divided highway between Highway 31 and the I-94 east frontage road. The project also includes: the addition of turn lanes; the replacement of traffic signals; drainage improvements; and the addition of an off-road, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Work undertaken in 2020 included the construction of what will be the new westbound lanes, located generally just north of the old right-of-way. New, expanded bridges over the Canadian Pacific railroad tracks and the Kilbourn Road Ditch were constructed, and a reconfigured intersection with Highway EA was completed.
Work on the new eastbound lanes — to be located largely over the old, two-lane road right-of-way — will occur in 2021.
Highway F
This project, completed in November, included a rerouting of Highway F between Highway O and 352nd Avenue. The project resulted in a new intersection with Highway O, along with upgrades to existing intersections elsewhere, drainage improvements and the addition of a multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The rural curvaceous highway borders the southern border of Veterans Memorial Park and will provide another entrance to the county park.
Several concerns have been raised about traffic control and lighting at the new intersections, where at least one three-vehicle accident has taken place since the highway opened. Solutions are being explored.
Other projects
In total, Kenosha County reconstructed or resurfaced roughly 14.5 miles of roadway in 2020. Those projects included resurfacing: Highway B between the Illinois state line and Highway F; Highway MB between highways 50 and K; Highway D between highways 50 and K; Highway K between the I-94 West Frontage Road and Highway 45; and Highway C between River Road and Bain Station Road.