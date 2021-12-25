Top Stories of 2021: No. 7 — Carl the Kenosha Turkey

Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Carl the Turkey.

Much like those other giants of history, Carl seized the hearts and minds of the public — at least the Kenosha public, in Carl’s case — seeing a meteoric rise to fame that gained him countless fans, as well as a few enemies. But also like his brethren of fame, Carl’s story ends with a tragedy, a great life cut short.

The story of Carl was ranked by the Kenosha News staff as No. 7 in a list of the top 10 local stories of 2021.

In early October, news began circulating about a particularly bold bird having taken up roost in the Forest Park neighborhood. Dubbed Carl the Kenosha Turkey, Carl was popular enough to have his own Facebook page, which still boasts over 6,000 members.

Lisa Hawkins, who started the Facebook page, said community members were brought together through their love of Carl after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest hung over the city for the last year-plus.

“I love the way members have reached out to share how sightings of Carl brightens their days,” Hawkins said. “Many homebound members have expressed how it’s a bright spot with so much negativity everywhere, especially for Kenosha and the year we have had here. Carl is the number-one thing that unites us all.”

Carl even got his own folk-hero ballad, written and performed by Kenosha musician Keith Pauley, painting Carl as an outlaw and “champion of the people.”

Suffice to say, Carl became a local celebrity, with drivers stopping in the street to greet him and snap a few pictures. While it’s hard to say if the fame ever went to Carl’s head, it certainly brought on some controversy.

The first issue was traffic. As cars stopped in the middle of the street to watch Carl, or sometimes just to avoid hitting him, lines of vehicles would form. Some neighborhood residents complained that gawkers were stopping the flow of traffic and just needed to leave Carl be.

Loved his own reflection

Carl was also known to peck at his reflection in cars, which avian experts said was likely Carl attempting to fend off potential competitors. Although not especially dangerous, this defensive behavior could have become more of an issue during the spring mating season.

Things came to a head, however, shortly before Thanksgiving. Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, a Walworth County-based wildlife sanctuary, had received multiple calls from residents concerned for Carl’s safety.

Carl would run into streets, including busy Pershing Boulevard, and some were even saying that he had begun sleeping on the roadway. The police had been dispatched several times to get Carl off the street to stop traffic jams, and some neighbors said a vehicle had tried to run over Carl intentionally.

Paulette Garin, a neighborhood resident, felt people needed to learn how to coexist with wildlife better.

“If you really care for Carl, you’ll leave him alone, and you’ll ask the same of others,” Garin said.

With concerns for Carl’s safety growing, Fellow Mortals, after contacting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, decided that the best plan would be to remove Carl from the neighborhood and relocate him to a wildlife sanctuary.

But when trained volunteers arrived to capture Carl on Nov. 22, area residents were upset. Although the volunteers ultimately failed and Carl managed to flee the area, backlash would continue online.

“It was a horrible scene as they chased him with nets, going into people’s yards, and (they) were very rude and harsh to people questioning what they were doing,” Hawkins said.

The group attempting to capture Carl later issued a statement saying it would not be returning to try to capture him again and criticized the “harassment” it had received from the public for attempting to relocate Carl.

“Best wishes to him, and we would appreciate the ignorant comments made with no basis to stop,” the statement said. “We have helped this region for over 36 years at no charge and saved tens of thousands of lives.”

The group argued that, as a wild animal, Carl belonged in a flock, and his home in the city was a risk to both himself and to others. Jessica Nass, a wildlife biologist at Fellow Mortals, worried that Carl could be struck by a car.

“It’s a dangerous situation altogether, but once again people are finding something to cling on to that doesn’t make any sense,” Nass said. “People are thinking about themselves and are not thinking about the actual turkey and the position they have put him in.”

Unfortunately, on the afternoon of Dec. 7, the dire warning from Nass came true. Carl the Kenosha Turkey was reportedly killed after being struck by a vehicle on Pershing Boulevard.

Carl’s story, and what you’re supposed to take from it, changes depending on who is telling it. Even the question of how long he had been living in the neighborhood varied anywhere from two months to two years.

But what holds true is that everyone has mourned the passing of the city’s favorite turkey mascot and learned the lesson taught by many of the great celebrities of history: The candle that shines twice as bright burns half as long.

