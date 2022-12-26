TOP STORIES OF 2022 NO. 5: It seemed like 2022 was a year of elections

It seemed Kenosha was in a constant election season this past year, with the spring primary in February, followed by the spring election less than two months later, rounded out with a busy fall primary and November election.

Spring election

At the county level, the April 4 Spring Election marked a historic occasion for Kenosha County, with Samantha Kerkman becoming the first female County Executive, defeating current Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink by just over 800 votes.

The County Board saw several down-to-the-wire races, with District 8 coming to a tie between Alyssa Williams and Zach Rodriguez, 370 votes each. Rodriguez ultimately won by random selection.

Other close County Board races included District 11, where Zach Stock defeated Guida Brown by seven votes, getting 615 votes to Brown’s 608 votes. In District 9, John O’Day won by nine votes against Daniel Nyberg, 818 votes to 808 votes. And in District 5, Brian Thomas defeated Dennis Pierce by 12 votes, 705 votes to Pierce’s 693 votes.

Republican Amanda Nedweski would win two elections this year, first in the spring for County Board Supervisor District 16, then later in November for the state legislature.

In the City of Kenosha, the District 12 alderperson was determined by just three votes, with Ruth Dyson getting 208 votes to Erick Hansen’s 205.

Two Town of Wheatland referendums, which went to vote twice, first in spring and then in November, would have given the Town Board the ability to appoint the town clerk and town treasurer. It would fail to pass both times, although the margin was significantly closer in the fall.

A Pleasant Prairie referendum, a $1.6 million increase to the tax levy to hire 16 new public safety employees, firefighters and police officers, was approved with 51.9% of the vote.

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District voters approved a referendum favoring the district’s request to exceed the state-set revenue limit by $800,000 annually for a period of five years.

Voters in the Wheatland Center School District barely approved a referendum seeking authorization to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit by $525,000 annually for the next four school years.

Bristol School electors approved a $22.3 million facility referendum, which will include updates and improvements to safety and security systems, as well as maintenance, energy savings improvements and renovations.

Two Salem School District referendums passed, approving $18.3 million in facility improvements to update an aging building and authorization to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit by $1.5 million annually for three years.

Fall election

Turnout for the Fall General Election was generally in line with pre-pandemic participation, with over 66,000 ballots cast in 2022, compared to over 68,000 in 2018, the most recent comparable election.

Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, won his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Ann Roe. In Kenosha County, he received 35,698 votes to Roe’s 29,592.

For county sheriff, Republican David Zoerner defeated Democratic candidate James Simmons, marking a new era at the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department as outgoing Sheriff David Beth, who served for 20 years in the position, stepped down.

In the state legislature, Nedweski became the representative for District 61, the former seat of County Executive Kerkman, with 17,542 votes, beating Democratic candidate and political newcomer Max Winkels, who had 9,851 votes.

In District 64, Democratic Incumbent Rep. Tip McGuire defeated Republican challenger Ed Hibsch for a second time, getting 10,290 votes in Kenosha County compared to Hibsch’s 7,902 votes. In District 65, longtime incumbent Rep. Tod Ohnstad defeated Republican challenger Frank Petrick.

Matoska-Mentink held her position as clerk of circuit court against challenger Rodriguez, getting 34,325 votes to his 30,504.

A Kenosha County advisory referendum, which called for the state legislature to declare Wisconsin a Second Amendment sanctuary, passed with 32,364 votes in approval, versus 30,131 in opposition.

Voters in the Town of Randall approved a referendum allowing all-terrain vehicles, golf carts and other motorized vehicles to travel on town roads in subdivisions, passing with 967 votes to 580 votes.

A City of Kenosha advisory referendum, pertaining to the legalization of marijuana for adult use, passed with 23,952 votes to 9,347 votes in opposition.